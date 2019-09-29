6 WWE Stars Who Will Be Forgotten by September 2020

6 WWE Stars Who Will Be Forgotten by September 2020September 29, 2019
The world moves fast in professional wrestling.
New stars are emerging all the time, particularly in WWE, with NXT arguably stronger than ever.
And when new guys get called up to the main roster from Full Sail University, it inevitably means the stock of a lot of other wrestlers take a hit.
It's the guys at the lower end of the card who struggle, as they go from minimal TV time to potentially none whatsoever.
And with it set to be a busy 12 months for the company in 2020, here are a number of wrestlers who could find themselves firmly in the shadows a year from now.
Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews' undoubted athletic ability just hasn't captured the attention of fans on WWE's main roster.
Since coming up to the main shows a few years ago, Crews has struggled to gain any sort of momentum, irrespective of his fantastic in-ring talent.
Whether that is down to a lack of serious character development or something else happening backstage, it's resulted in Crews being limited to a part-time role on TV.
He may well find a place on Raw or SmackDown moving forward, but it will almost certainly remain limited.
And by the time more big names arrive on the main roster over the next year, Crews' stock will have likely fallen even further.
The B-Team
The angle which led to The B-Team claiming tag team gold last year was great, but it was never likely to lead to long-term success for the duo.
Cast as outsiders with little chance of usurping the top teams on Raw, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas' run to the titles was entertaining, but it faded quickly.
And without that kind of momentum behind them in 2019, they're only going to struggle even further.
WWE's tag division is stacked out as it is. New teams like Heavy Machinery are beginning to find their feet on SmackDown. There's every possibility Harper and Rowan could have a run for the titles. And AOP are on their way back from injury.
So where do The B-Team fit into WWE's plans for the division? It's hard to see a path for them, in truth.
Jinder Mahal
It's still hard to believe that Jinder Mahal had a lengthy run with the WWE Championship two years ago.
One of the biggest shocks in living memory, Mahal's run with the company's top prize now feels like a long time ago given how little he's done since.
The last few months in particular have been lean for Mahal, who has barely been seen on television, outside of the odd pursuit of the 24/7 Championship.
Mahal is a good worker and certainly has his share of positives, but with a loaded roster set to gain even more stars over the coming months via injury returns and NXT graduations, Mahal's future looks increasingly unlikely.
Mike and Maria Kanellis
Things just haven't worked out as expected for Mike and Maria Kanellis.
Their arrival in WWE certainly had a few people excited, and it looked as though it was a shrewd pick-up from the company to get the pairing to sign when they did.
But a lack of credible storylines and character development have made it almost impossible for Mike and Maria to make any impact whatsoever on the main roster.
The ongoing angle with a pregnant Maria and the mysterious father of her child is decent enough, but that will inevitably end in a few months when Maria's pregnancy does.
So where then? In truth, it's hard to imagine anything other than a return to limited TV time for the pair.
Mojo Rawley
The dissolution of some tag teams can often lead to breakout stars in the most unlikely of scenarios.
It was interesting to see whether the break-up of The Hype Bros could transform Mojo Rawley's WWE career and enable him to have a bright future as a singles competitor.
Ultimately however, that hasn't happened.
Rawley received a mini-push when he and Zack Ryder split, but in the last few months, Rawley has been well and truly out of the picture on Raw.
Perhaps WWE's upcoming draft will provide Rawley with a chance to kick-start his career again on SmackDown.
But if that doesn't work, Rawley's singles run could end up being nothing more than a footnote on WWE's recent history in a year or so from now.
EC3
Not every NXT call-up is guaranteed to work. WWE fans have seen that illustrated on numerous occasions in recent years.
But has any graduate of the black and yellow brand been as disappointing as EC3?
After building a strong career elsewhere in professional wrestling before re-signing with the company, hopes were high that EC3 could become a genuine star on the main roster when he arrived on Raw.
But so far, he's been limited to matches without storyline development, strange backstage segments and just limited TV time on the whole.
That's not been good enough for a guy with his charisma and talent, and if it doesn't change soon, then history will remember EC3's run in WWE for all the wrong reasons.