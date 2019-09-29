6 WWE Stars Who Will Be Forgotten by September 2020

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The world moves fast in professional wrestling.

New stars are emerging all the time, particularly in WWE, with NXT arguably stronger than ever.

And when new guys get called up to the main roster from Full Sail University, it inevitably means the stock of a lot of other wrestlers take a hit.

It's the guys at the lower end of the card who struggle, as they go from minimal TV time to potentially none whatsoever.

And with it set to be a busy 12 months for the company in 2020, here are a number of wrestlers who could find themselves firmly in the shadows a year from now.