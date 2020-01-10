Report: Patriots WR Julian Edelman to Undergo Offseason Shoulder, Knee Surgeries

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots points prior to the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's injury-plagued 2019 season will require him to have surgery this offseason. 

Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the 33-year-old will have surgery on his left shoulder and get his left knee scoped to remove a loose body.

No timetable has been given for Edelman to return to football activities. 

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported earlier this week that Edelman played through a separated AC joint, knee injury and rib injury "that were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players' seasons."

Edelman finished 2019 with 100 catches and a career-high 1,117 receiving yards, but no other Patriot reached 400 receiving yards on the season. The squad at one point had Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon on the perimeter but finished with Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Sr. and N'Keal Harry.

New England's season came to an end with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday. 

Edelman remains Tom Brady's most trusted target, averaging 6.4 catches and 69.8 yards per game since 2013. 

