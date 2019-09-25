Yair Rodriguez, Jeremy Stephens Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

Yair Rodriguez and his damaged eye are seen after losing to Frankie Edgar in a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 211 on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Dallas. Edgar won by doctor stoppage after round 2. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens only got 15 seconds in their bout last weekend before it ended in a no contest.

Luckily for fans, they won't even have to wait a month for a rematch. UFC president Dana White said Wednesday the rematch between the two fighters will take place at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18.

Stephens was unable to continue in Saturday's bout in Mexico City after Rodriguez accidentally poked him in the eye early in Round 1.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

