Yair Rodriguez, Jeremy Stephens Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens only got 15 seconds in their bout last weekend before it ended in a no contest.

Luckily for fans, they won't even have to wait a month for a rematch. UFC president Dana White said Wednesday the rematch between the two fighters will take place at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18.

Stephens was unable to continue in Saturday's bout in Mexico City after Rodriguez accidentally poked him in the eye early in Round 1.

