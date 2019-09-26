NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 4 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Divisional showdowns will take the spotlight in Week 4. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills—a matchup between undefeated teams—have a 1 p.m. Sunday slot. Later on, the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and Chicago Bears (2-1) should bring excitement to fans who enjoy a physical battle.

We'll also see the unexpectedly unbeaten Detroit Lions (2-0-1) take on the offensive juggernaut of the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0).

The Lions haven't gone through the first quarter of a season without a loss since 2011. On the flip side, the Chiefs opened the last two campaigns with five consecutive victories.

First, Thursday Night Football will draw viewers because quarterback Carson Wentz will test the Green Bay Packers' new-look defense that ranks second in scoring. After losing the last two games, the Philadelphia Eagles need a victory over the undefeated Packers or risk falling far behind the Dallas Cowboys (3-0) in the NFC East.

Before checking out this week's slate of games with in-depth analysis on marquee matchups, take a look at 506 Sports' coverage map to know which contests will air in your region.

Week 4 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers: 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Sunday

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints: 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, NBC Sports

Monday

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Buffalo Bills Look to Push Back on New England Patriots' Division Dominance

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots have won 10 consecutive AFC East titles—could their stronghold on the division come to an end this year?

The Bills may have something to say about who comes out on top in the AFC East. Going into their Week 4 matchup with the defending champions, they're undefeated, knocking off both New York football teams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills' competition through Week 3 seems low tier, but we'll have a better measuring stick on this club in a home game against the Patriots. If Buffalo plans to pull off an upset win, quarterback Josh Allen must cut down on turnovers (three interceptions and four fumbles—two lost), but the coaching staff has to allow him to freelance on the move.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, head coach Sean McDermott seems comfortable with Allen's skill set but wants him to pick and choose his spots.

"To me, it's the development of a young quarterback, and it's Josh's athleticism. Being around a couple athletic quarterbacks in my past, it can work both ways sometimes. So you just have to continue to understand your job and just be one-eleventh of what we're trying to do, and then we'll move the football effectively when we do that."

McDermott spoke about athletic quarterbacks with a lot of credibility. He served as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles when they started Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick. The long-time play-caller also held the same position with the Carolina Panthers—having a good look at Cam Newton.

Allen should exercise some caution against a Patriots defense that leads the league in interceptions (six). He shouldn't abandon his ability to extend plays but throwing the ball away may be a better option than tossing one into a tight window Sunday.

Detroit Lions Attempt to Beat Third Consecutive Playoff Contender

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After a fourth-quarter collapse that led to a tie with the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions knocked off two playoff clubs from last year—the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles. Those three-point victories give us reason to think this team may challenge the Chiefs at home.

Kansas City will prepare for its third road game in four contests, but the offense has taken on a next-man-up approach to endure the trials of a travel-heavy, injury-riddled September.

In Week 1, wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a clavicle injury; he's set to miss four-to-six weeks of action, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has developed connections with Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman in the passing game; they've logged a combined 16 receptions for 373 yards and five touchdowns on 24 targets.

Running backs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) have been hampered with ailments. Darrel Williams registered 109 yards from scrimmage in a 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Detroit should aim to score 34 points to beat Kansas City, but head coach Matt Patricia has to prepare for Mahomes' weapons at the skill positions. The Chiefs signal-caller possesses the talent to turn an average contributor into a big-time playmaker, which is what we've seen from Robinson and Hardman.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has some dynamic pass-catching options as well. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., T.J. Hockenson and Kerryon Johnson could possibly match Kansas City in racking up yards through the air.

Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings Primed for Defensive Matchup

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears and Vikings have more in common than just being from the same division—top-five scoring defenses with negligible passing attacks that rank 29th and 31st, respectively.

This year, the Vikings don't seem interested in putting the ball in quarterback Kirk Cousins' hands. Minnesota ranks last in pass attempts. Running back Dalvin Cook has become the focal point in the offense.

Bears signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky had a promising sophomore campaign, but he's struggled to accurately hit his receivers in stride and break down defenses so far this year. The 25-year-old has 29.6 QBR.

The Vikings and Bears will battle for second place in the NFC North; both teams lost to the Packers. So, it's a crucial matchup because the loser may face an uphill battle with two early losses in the division.