Patriots Rumors: Ex-Eagles, Browns, Jaguars QB Cody Kessler Signs Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly adding more depth at quarterback after agreeing to a deal with Cody Kessler.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kessler is expected to sign a deal with the Patriots.

Kessler started training camp competing to be the Philadelphia Eagles backup. The 26-year-old was put in the concussion protocol due to a hit from then-Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Datone Jones in the first quarter of an Aug. 15 preseason game.

In three preseason games for the Eagles, Kessler went 7-of-15 for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was waived on Aug. 30 as part of final roster cuts.

Kessler has also played for the Jaguars and Browns since being drafted in 2016. The former USC star has a 2-10 record with 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 NFL games (12 starts).

The Patriots have Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterbacks listed on their depth chart. Stidham struggled in his first game action last week, throwing a pick-six to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams in New England's 30-14 win.

Head coach Bill Belichick is always tinkering with his roster, so adding Kessler at least gives him a veteran option should something happen to Brady.