Melvin Gordon Rumors: Contract Holdout 'Could Soon' End, No Final Decision Made

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The contract holdout of Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III reportedly "could soon" reach its conclusion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Gordon, who was planning to return to the Chargers sometime in October, may move that timeline up, but "no final decisions have [been] made."

The 26-year-old University of Wisconsin product is in the final year of his rookie contract, which is slated to pay him $4.9 million in base salary for the 2019 season, per Spotrac.

Gordon wanted a new deal more in line with the NFL's top running backs. Four players at the position are averaging at least $13 million per year: the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II, New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell and Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson.

In July, the two-time Pro Bowl selection said he wanted to remain with the Chargers despite the holdout:

Gordon's leverage has taken a hit because of strong play from replacement Austin Ekeler. The 2017 undrafted free agent has accumulated 368 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in three games.

Nevertheless, L.A. has posted a 1-2 record in the starting rusher's absence, and Chargers legend Antonio Gates told TMZ Sports that getting his former teammate back on the field is essential.

"Melvin Gordon is the answer," Gates said. "They need to get Melvin Gordon back."

He added: "He means a lot to the Chargers and to our organization. You can sense that as the season gets going, the absence of him is starting to have more effect."

It's unlikely Gordon will be available for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins, but the sooner he reports, the better his chance of getting on the field for a two-game homestand is against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, starting in Week 5.

Ekeler and Justin Jackson are set to continue splitting the backfield workload in the meantime.