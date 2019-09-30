2019 MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack Up

2019 MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack UpSeptember 30, 2019
- Postseason outlook: How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected pitching rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal.
- Wild Card Game disadvantage: Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will meet in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the Nos. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't necessarily mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants, just that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go.
- Final-month performance: While last week's record may not be a good indicator, how a team has played in the past month—or in its past 30 games, in this case—can give a strong indication of what direction it is trending.
With the 2019 MLB regular season officially wrapped up and the 10-team playoff field set, this week's power rankings are going to be a little different.
The following factors were taken into account this time around:
Along with its postseason outlook, a full breakdown of each team's projected playoff roster is included for your consideration.
Note: For teams playing in the Wild Card Game, the projected playoff roster is indicative of how things might look if they advance to the division series. Teams generally leave a few of their starting pitchers off the Wild Card Game roster in favor of an extra bench player or bullpen arm.
10. Milwaukee Brewers (89-73, No. 2 NL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 22-8
The Brewers had the best record in baseball over their final 30 games, overtaking the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs in the process to move into the No. 2 wild-card spot.
While the team has seemingly rallied around MVP candidate Christian Yelich's season-ending injury, being without him for the playoffs is still a major blow to their October outlook. The offense has plenty of weapons, though, having averaged five runs per game in September.
The X-factor could be how manager Craig Counsell deploys Jordan Lyles, Brandon Woodruff, Zach Davies, Gio Gonzalez, Adrian Houser and Brent Suter, who are all capable of either starting or filling multi-inning roles out of the bullpen.
With a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 16th in the majors—worst among all playoff teams—pitching is going to determine how far this Milwaukee club can advance this postseason.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. RF Trent Grisham, 2. C Yasmani Grandal, 3. 3B Mike Moustakas, 4. 2B Keston Hiura, 5. LF Ryan Braun, 6. 1B Eric Thames, 7. CF Lorenzo Cain, 8. SS Orlando Arcia
Bench: C Manny Pina, IF Travis Shaw, OF Ben Gamel, UT Hernan Perez, UT Cory Spangenberg
Pitching Staff: SP Jordan Lyles, SP Zach Davies, SP Brandon Woodruff, SP Gio Gonzalez, SP Adrian Houser, LR Brent Suter, MR Jay Jackson, MR Alex Claudio (L), MR Freddy Peralta, SU Drew Pomeranz (L), SU Junior Guerra, CL Josh Hader (L)
Notable Exclusions: C Jacob Nottingham, 1B Tyler Austin, OF Tyrone Taylor, SP Chase Anderson, RP Matt Albers, RP Ray Black, RP Jake Faria
9. Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, No. 2 AL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 20-10
The Rays are playoff-bound for the first time since 2013, and with identical 48-33 records at home and on the road, being the away team for the Wild Card Game doesn't appear to be a major detriment.
Veteran Charlie Morton (3.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 240 K, 194.2 IP) will almost certainly take the ball after a brilliant first season with the team. He leads a starting staff that ranked fourth in the majors and second only to the Houston Astros among AL teams with a 3.63 ERA.
The bullpen scuffled a bit early in the season, but since Emilio Pagan has taken over the closer's role and deadline-addition Nick Anderson has emerged as the primary setup option, it has become a strength.
With the lowest-scoring offense among AL playoff teams at 4.7 runs per game, the Rays are not going to out-slug anyone over the course of a postseason series. A pitching staff that finished second in the majors with a 3.65 ERA will give them a chance, though.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. 3B Joey Wendle, 2. LF Austin Meadows, 3. DH Tommy Pham, 4. 2B Brandon Lowe, 5. C Travis d'Arnaud, 6. 1B Ji-Man Choi, 7. RF Avisail Garcia, 8. CF Kevin Kiermaier, 9. SS Willy Adames
Bench: C Mike Zunino, 1B Jesus Aguilar, 3B Matt Duffy, IF Eric Sogard
Pitching Staff: SP Charlie Morton, SP Blake Snell (L), SP Tyler Glasnow, SP Ryan Yarbrough (L), LR Yonny Chirinos, MR Andrew Kittredge, MR Oliver Drake, MR Colin Poche (L), MR Diego Castillo, SU Chaz Roe, SU Nick Anderson, CL Emilio Pagan
Notable Exclusions: C Michael Perez, 1B/3B Yandy Diaz, UT Daniel Robertson, OF Guillermo Heredia, SP/DH Brendan McKay, SP Trevor Richards, RP Peter Fairbanks, RP Austin Pruitt, RP Jalen Beeks
8. Oakland Athletics (97-65, No. 1 AL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 20-10
With the return of Sean Manaea (5 GS, 1.21 ERA) and the second-half additions of Tanner Roark (10 GS, 4.58 ERA) and Homer Bailey (13 GS, 4.30 ERA), the Athletics are much better positioned from a starting pitching standpoint than they were at this time a year ago when they used Liam Hendriks as an opener in their 2018 AL Wild Card Game loss.
Speaking of Hendriks, he's been nothing short of dominant since stepping into the closer's role in place of a struggling Blake Treinen. In 75 appearances, he saved 25 games and posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 124 strikeouts in 85 innings. The bullpen is once again a strength.
On the offensive side of things, a breakout season from Marcus Semien (.891 OPS, 33 HR) and a strong showing from September call-up Sean Murphy (.899 OPS) have bolstered an already strong lineup, and the return of Ramon Laureano provides another huge in-house addition.
All of that being said, the A's went just 8-11 with a minus-28 run differential against the Houston Astros during the regular season, and that's who awaits if they can knock off Charlie Morton and the Rays.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. SS Marcus Semien, 2. RF Ramon Laureano, 3 3B Matt Chapman, 4. 1B Matt Olson, 5. CF Mark Canha, 6. DH Khris Davis, 7. LF Chad Pinder, 8. C Sean Murphy, 9. 2B Sheldon Neuse
Bench: C Josh Phegley, IF Jurickson Profar, OF Seth Brown, OF Robbie Grossman
Pitching Staff: SP Sean Manaea (L), SP Mike Fiers, SP Tanner Roark, SP Homer Bailey, LR Chris Bassitt, MR Jesus Luzardo (L), MR A.J. Puk (L), MR Ryan Buchter (L), MR Joakim Soria, SU Jake Diekman (L), SU Yusmeiro Petit, CL Liam Hendriks
Notable Exclusions: IF Franklin Barreto, SP Brett Anderson, RP Lou Trivino, RP J.B. Wendelken, RP Daniel Mengden, RP Blake Treinen
7. Washington Nationals (93-69, No. 1 NL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 19-11
The Nationals went 19-31 in their first 50 games this season. Since that point, their 74-38 record is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for tops in the NL, and they closed out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
With Max Scherzer (2.92 ERA, 243 K, 172.1 IP) toeing the rubber in the Wild Card Game and Stephen Strasburg (3.32 ERA, 251 K, 209 IP) and Patrick Corbin (3.25 ERA, 238 K, 202 IP) waiting to join him in the NLDS rotation, this looks like the best starting staff on the NL side of the bracket.
The offense is also dangerous with Anthony Rendon (1.010 OPS, 81 XBH) and Juan Soto (.949 OPS, 71 XBH) leading the way and veteran Howie Kendrick (370 PA, .344/.395/.572, 17 HR) quietly having an excellent season.
The deciding factor here might be the effectiveness of a bullpen that ranks 30th in the majors with a 5.66 ERA and tied for the NL lead with 29 blown saves. Deadline pickups Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland have helped, but the relief corps is still a question mark.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. SS Trea Turner, 2. RF Adam Eaton, 3. 3B Anthony Rendon, 4. LF Juan Soto, 5. 1B Howie Kendrick, 6. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera, 7. CF Victor Robles, 8. C Yan Gomes
Bench: C Kurt Suzuki, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, 1B/OF Matt Adams, IF Brian Dozier, OF Gerardo Parra
Pitching Staff: SP Max Scherzer, SP Stephen Strasburg, SP Patrick Corbin (L), SP Anibal Sanchez, LR Austin Voth, MR Javy Guerra, MR Wander Suero, MR Tanner Rainey, MR Hunter Strickland, SU Fernando Rodney, SU Daniel Hudson, CL Sean Doolittle (L)
Notable Exclusions: IF Wilmer Difo, OF Michael Taylor, OF Andrew Stevenson, SP Joe Ross, RP Roenis Elias, RP Erick Fedde, RP Aaron Barrett
6. Minnesota Twins (101-61, AL Central Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 20-10
There's a world where the Minnesota Twins could enter the ALDS with just two starting pitchers on the active roster, and that's a scary proposition for a team that spent most of the season using a traditional five-man rotation.
With Kyle Gibson (5.92 ERA) and Martin Perez (6.27 ERA) both struggling in the second half and Michael Pineda suspended, unheralded guys like Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and top prospect Brusdar Graterol could be counted on to pitch significant innings in October.
Luckily, the pitching staff is backed by one of the most dangerous offensive attacks in baseball.
The Twins are the first team in MLB history to have five players reach 30 home runs in the same season, and they led the majors with 307 homers. They also ranked second in runs per game (5.8) and OPS (.832). If they can find a way to stay in the games that Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi don't pitch, they'll have a chance to pull off the ALDS upset.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. C Mitch Garver, 2. SS Jorge Polanco, 3. DH Nelson Cruz, 4. RF Eddie Rosario, 5. 3B Miguel Sano, 6. LF Luis Arraez, 7. 1B Marwin Gonzalez, 8. CF Jake Cave, 9. 2B Jonathan Schoop
Bench: C Jason Castro, 1B C.J. Cron, IF Ehire Adrianza, OF Max Kepler, UT Willians Astudillo
Pitching Staff: SP Jose Berrios, SP Jake Odorizzi, SP Kyle Gibson, LR Randy Dobnak, MR Brusdar Graterol, MR Devin Smeltzer (L), MR Zack Littell, MR Trevor May, SU Tyler Duffey, SU Sergio Romo, CL Taylor Rogers (L)
Notable Exclusions: IF Ronald Torreyes, OF Ryan LaMarre, OF Lamonte Wade Jr., SP Martin Perez, RP Ryne Harper, RP Fernando Romero, RP Lewis Thorpe
5. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, NL Central Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 18-12
The St. Louis Cardinals seized control of the NL Central race with a 50-30 record over the final three months of the season, following a 41-41 start to the season.
A second-half breakout from Jack Flaherty (15 GS, 0.91 ERA) and a second-half resurgence from Adam Wainwright (15 GS, 4.07 ERA) stabilized the starting rotation, while the decision to move Carlos Martinez (24/27 SV, 3.17 ERA) into the closer's role and the lights-out setup work of Giovanny Gallegos (66 G, 2.31 ERA, 11.3 K/9) helped transform the bullpen after Jordan Hicks was lost for the year.
The question all season has been the offensive side.
Among playoff teams, the Cardinals rank last in runs per game (4.7, 19th in MLB), OPS (.737, 21st in MLB) and home runs (210, 24th in MLB). Things improved in September, with unheralded Tommy Edman providing a huge spark, but there are still questions whether the Redbirds have enough firepower to make a serious October run.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. RF Dexter Fowler, 2. 2B Tommy Edman, 3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 4. LF Marcell Ozuna, 5. C Yadier Molina, 6. 3B Matt Carpenter, 7. SS Paul DeJong, 8. CF Harrison Bader
Bench: C Matt Wieters, 2B Kolten Wong, IF Yairo Munoz, OF Randy Arozarena, OF Jose Martinez
Pitching Staff: SP Jack Flaherty, SP Adam Wainwright, SP Miles Mikolas, SP Dakota Hudson, LR Michael Wacha, MR Ryan Helsley, MR Tyler Webb (L), MR John Brebbia, MR John Gant, SU Andrew Miller (L), SU Giovanny Gallegos, CL Carlos Martinez
Notable Exclusions: C Andrew Knizner, 1B Rangel Ravelo, OF Tyler O'Neill, RP Junior Fernandez, RP Genesis Cabrera, RP Mike Mayers, RP Dominic Leone
4. Atlanta Braves (97-65, NL East Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 17-13
The Atlanta Braves won an MLB-high 52 games against teams over .500 and held off a strong push from the Nationals to win their second straight NL East title.
Freddie Freeman (.938 OPS, 38 HR, 121 RBI) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.883 OPS, 41 HR, 101 RBI, 37 SB) both put together MVP-caliber seasons, though Acuna missed the team's final four games with a hamstring injury that could keep him from running in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Josh Donaldson (.900 OPS, 37 HR, 94 RBI) proved well worth the one-year, $23 million roll of the dice made by the front office.
The starting rotation fell into place with a breakout season from NL Rookie of the Year candidate Mike Soroka and midseason signing Dallas Keuchel as well as a strong return from a minor league demotion by 2018 ace Mike Foltynewicz.
The front office was aggressive in trying to upgrade the relief corps at the trade deadline with the additions of Shane Greene, Mark Melancon and Chris Martin, but they don't have a true shutdown reliever in their pen. To that point, a healthy Darren O'Day could prove to be a major October X-factor.
This group looks better positioned for postseason success than last year's group, but the Los Angeles Dodgers still loom large.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. CF Ronald Acuna Jr., 2. 2B Ozzie Albies, 3. 1B Freddie Freeman, 4. 3B Josh Donaldson, 5. LF Nick Markakis, 6. RF Matt Joyce, 7. C Brian McCann, 8. SS Dansby Swanson
Bench: C Francisco Cervelli, C Tyler Flowers, IF Adeiny Hechavarria, OF Adam Duvall, OF Billy Hamilton
Pitching Staff: SP Mike Soroka, SP Dallas Keuchel (L), SP Mike Foltynewicz, SP Max Fried (L), SP Julio Teheran, LR Josh Tomlin, MR Darren O'Day, MR Jerry Blevins (L), MR Chris Martin, MR Sean Newcomb (L), SU Shane Greene, CL Mark Melancon
Notable Exclusions: 3B/OF Austin Riley, OF Ender Inciarte, RP Luke Jackson, RP Anthony Swarzak, RP Chad Sobotka
3. New York Yankees (103-59, AL East Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 18-12
After juggling injuries all season, the Yankees are finally operating close to full strength with Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton returning from long layoffs in September and others like Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion also returning to action.
There's no shortage of offensive firepower on this roster, and the fact that Mike Ford is not a lock to make the postseason roster after posting a .909 OPS with 12 home runs in 50 games speaks to how much depth this team has on the position player side of things.
They led the majors in runs per game (5.8) and finished second in home runs (306) and third in OPS (.829).
Pitching is where the uncertainties lie. Can Luis Severino help anchor the playoff rotation after pitching just 12 innings during the regular season? Can Masahiro Tanaka be a big-game pitcher after posting a 5.26 ERA in the second half? Will manager Aaron Boone opt for an opener over J.A. Happ in a Game 4 scenario?
All of those questions will need to be answered if they are going to take down the Houston Astros.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. 1B DJ LeMahieu, 2. RF Aaron Judge, 3. SS Didi Gregorius, 4. LF Giancarlo Stanton, 5. 2B Gleyber Torres, 6. DH Edwin Encarnacion, 7. 3B Gio Urshela, 8. C Gary Sanchez, 9. CF Brett Gardner
Bench: C Austin Romine, 1B Mike Ford, IF Tyler Wade, OF Cameron Maybin
Pitching Staff: SP James Paxton (L), SP Luis Severino, SP Masahiro Tanaka, SP J.A. Happ (L), LR CC Sabathia (L), MR Jonathan Loaisiga, MR Luis Cessa, MR Chad Green, MR Tommy Kahnle, SU Zack Britton (L), SU Adam Ottavino, CL Aroldis Chapman (L)
Notable Exclusions: 1B Luke Voit, OF Clint Frazier, RP Ben Heller, RP Nestor Cortes Jr., RP Tyler Lyons, RP Cory Gearrin, RP Stephen Tarpley
2. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, NL West Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 20-10
The Los Angeles Dodgers are unquestionably the team to beat in the National League after winning a franchise-record 106 games. The pitching staff led the majors with a 3.37 ERA, and the offense paced the NL in runs per game (5.5), OPS (.810) and home runs (279).
With NL MVP candidate Cody Bellinger anchoring the offense and the standout trio of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Hyun-Jin Ryu fronting the rotation, this team is extremely well-balanced and battle-tested after consecutive trips to the World Series.
The bullpen looks like the one potential red flag.
While they rank fourth in the majors with a 3.78 bullpen ERA, they also tied for the NL lead with 29 blown saves. In years past, manager Dave Roberts has leaned hard on closer Kenley Jansen in October, but he has not been his usual dominant self with eight blown saves and a 3.71 ERA on the year.
They have a lot of quality arms to carry them into the later innings, but can they close out games when it matters most?
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. RF Joc Pederson, 2. 1B Max Muncy, 3. 3B Justin Turner, 4. CF Cody Bellinger, 5. SS Corey Seager, 6. LF A.J. Pollock, 7. 2B Gavin Lux, 8. C Will Smith
Bench: C Russell Martin, 1B/3B David Freese, IF/OF Enrique Hernandez, IF/OF Chris Taylor
Pitching Staff: SP Clayton Kershaw (L), SP Walker Buehler, SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (L), SP Rich Hill (L), LR Tony Gonsolin, LR Dustin May, LR Ross Stripling, MR Kenta Maeda, MR Julio Urias (L), MR Adam Kolarek (L), SU Pedro Baez, SU Joe Kelly, CL Kenley Jansen
Notable Exclusions: C Austin Barnes, IF Jedd Gyorko, IF/OF Matt Beaty, IF/OF Kristopher Negron, RP Casey Sadler, RP Yimi Garcia, RP Dylan Floro, RP Caleb Ferguson
1. Houston Astros (107-55, AL West Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 22-8
It's hard not to look at the Houston Astros as the team to beat.
On paper, the trio of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke at least belongs in the discussion for greatest postseason rotation in MLB history. Verlander and Cole are going to finish in the top two spots of AL Cy Young Award voting, while Greinke finished the season with a 2.93 ERA over 208.2 innings.
The bullpen is also a major weapon with Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Roberto Osuna representing perhaps the best late-inning trio among this year's playoff teams.
Offensively, an already stacked lineup got even better when Yordan Alvarez was promoted in June, while Alex Bregman (1.015 OPS, 41 HR, 112 RBI) took another step toward establishing himself as a bonafide superstar.
The health of Carlos Correa will be worth monitoring, though he's expected to be ready for the start of the ALDS. Beyond that and the relative inexperience of likely Game 4 starter Jose Urquidy, it's hard to poke holes in this roster.
The Astros are the team to beat.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. CF George Springer, 2. 2B Jose Altuve, 3. LF Michael Brantley, 4. 3B Alex Bregman, 5. DH Yordan Alvarez, 6. 1B Yuli Gurriel, 7. SS Carlos Correa, 8. C Robinson Chirinos, 9. RF Josh Reddick
Bench: C Martin Maldonado, IF Aledmys Diaz, IF/OF Myles Straw, OF Jake Marisnick, OF Kyle Tucker
Pitching Staff: SP Justin Verlander, SP Gerrit Cole, SP Zack Greinke, SP Jose Urquidy, LR Brad Peacock, MR Chris Devenski, MR Hector Rondon, MR Joe Smith, SU Will Harris, SU Ryan Pressly, CL Roberto Osuna
Notable Exclusions: 3B Abraham Toro, SP Wade Miley, RP Bryan Abreu, RP Josh James
