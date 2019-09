2019 MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack Up

10 of 10

Postseason Outlook

Last 30 Games: 22-8



It's hard not to look at the Houston Astros as the team to beat.

On paper, the trio of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke at least belongs in the discussion for greatest postseason rotation in MLB history. Verlander and Cole are going to finish in the top two spots of AL Cy Young Award voting, while Greinke finished the season with a 2.93 ERA over 208.2 innings.

The bullpen is also a major weapon with Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Roberto Osuna representing perhaps the best late-inning trio among this year's playoff teams.

Offensively, an already stacked lineup got even better when Yordan Alvarez was promoted in June, while Alex Bregman (1.015 OPS, 41 HR, 112 RBI) took another step toward establishing himself as a bonafide superstar.

The health of Carlos Correa will be worth monitoring, though he's expected to be ready for the start of the ALDS. Beyond that and the relative inexperience of likely Game 4 starter Jose Urquidy, it's hard to poke holes in this roster.

The Astros are the team to beat.

Projected Playoff Roster

Starting Lineup: 1. CF George Springer, 2. 2B Jose Altuve, 3. LF Michael Brantley, 4. 3B Alex Bregman, 5. DH Yordan Alvarez, 6. 1B Yuli Gurriel, 7. SS Carlos Correa, 8. C Robinson Chirinos, 9. RF Josh Reddick

Bench: C Martin Maldonado, IF Aledmys Diaz, IF/OF Myles Straw, OF Jake Marisnick, OF Kyle Tucker

Pitching Staff: SP Justin Verlander, SP Gerrit Cole, SP Zack Greinke, SP Jose Urquidy, LR Brad Peacock, MR Chris Devenski, MR Hector Rondon, MR Joe Smith, SU Will Harris, SU Ryan Pressly, CL Roberto Osuna

Notable Exclusions: 3B Abraham Toro, SP Wade Miley, RP Bryan Abreu, RP Josh James

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.