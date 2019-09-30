2019 MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack Up

0 of 10

With the 2019 MLB regular season officially wrapped up and the 10-team playoff field set, this week's power rankings are going to be a little different.

The following factors were taken into account this time around:

Postseason outlook: How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected pitching rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal.

How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected pitching rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal. Wild Card Game disadvantage: Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will meet in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the Nos. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't necessarily mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants, just that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go.

Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will meet in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the Nos. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't necessarily mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants, just that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go. Final-month performance: While last week's record may not be a good indicator, how a team has played in the past month — or in its past 30 games, in this case — can give a strong indication of what direction it is trending.

Note: For teams playing in the Wild Card Game, the projected playoff roster is indicative of how things might look if they advance to the division series. Teams generally leave a few of their starting pitchers off the Wild Card Game roster in favor of an extra bench player or bullpen arm.