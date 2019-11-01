Colts' T.Y. Hilton out vs. Steelers with Calf Injury; Could Miss 3-4 Weeks

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton will miss an extended period of time because of a calf injury.

Per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Hilton has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday that based on the information the team received, Hilton could miss three to four weeks.

Hilton has played through injuries throughout his career, but few had caused him to miss any real game action.

Heading into 2019, the receiver only missed four total games in his first seven years in the NFL. However, he has been limited at times because of a variety of ailments, including a quad injury suffered in Week 3.

He also dealt with a high- and low-ankle sprain on the same side during the 2018 season, although he only missed two games.

A quad injury also forced him to miss Week 4 this year before returning a week later.

The 29-year-old has remained a reliable part of the Colts attack when he is on the field. He averaged 1,157 receiving yards per year entering 2019, but he's been slowed by injuries this year with just 360 yards on 32 receptions. His five touchdowns lead the team.

Indianapolis will have to turn its young crop of wideouts to produce in Hilton's absence, including Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell.