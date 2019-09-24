Report: Tino Anjorin Set for New Contract and Chelsea Debut vs. Grimsby

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Chelsea teenager Tino Anjorin is reportedly in line to be handed a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and manager Frank Lampard could give him his senior debut in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the 17-year-old, whose current deal runs until June 2021, is expected to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

And he is in the frame to be included in the matchday squad for the home clash with Grimsby, so could potentially make his senior debut for the club he joined almost a decade ago.

A box-to-box midfielder, Anjorin can also play as a No. 10 and has netted five times in seven games in Chelsea's youth ranks so far this term.

Two of those came in the Blues' 3-3 draw with Valencia in UEFA Youth League last week, when he was deployed behind striker Armando Broja.

Anjorin, an England youth international, signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in November 2018.

Lampard's appointment as Chelsea manager, paired with the club's transfer ban, has prompted a huge increase in minutes for academy players this season, and the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have risen to the challenge:

Even managers who are less inclined to experiment with youngsters often use the Carabao Cup to do just that, and Lampard will likely see the Grimsby match as a fine opportunity to test some squad players.

Per Kinsella, Marc Guehi, 19, and Ian Maatsen, 17, are both also expected to be promoted from the youth ranks to cover for Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.



Lampard has yet to take charge of a home win in his short tenure as Chelsea boss.

Wednesday's clash against League Two's Grimsby provides him with an excellent chance to break that duck.