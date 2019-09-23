Browns' Baker Mayfield Talks Rams Loss, Says Not to 'Hit the Panic Button'

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' only win of the season came against a New York Jets squad that was down to its third-string quarterback, but Baker Mayfield thinks they can still rectify the rest of the campaign.

"Don't hit the panic button," the quarterback told reporters following Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "I think we realize how close we are, but that's the frustrating part."

Mayfield was a primary reason for the loss.

He went just 18-of-36 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and an interception that came on Cleveland's final offensive play of the game. The Browns still had an opportunity to potentially force overtime or even win despite playing so poorly, but Mayfield threw three straight incompletions and then an interception in the end zone on a goal-to-go situation from the Rams' 4-yard line.

The play-calling was questionable there, just like it was when the Browns ran a draw play to Nick Chubb on 4th-and-9 from Los Angeles' 40-yard line earlier in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland's entire starting secondary was sidelined by injury, but the defense kept an explosive Rams attack featuring Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks in relative check. Mayfield and the offense couldn't take advantage, and a 1-2 start with a daunting road ahead is the result.

The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in the next four games, and they are a combined 10-2.

It may not be time to panic yet, but it would be if the Browns lose all four of those games as well.