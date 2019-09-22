49ers' Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' rushing attack ranks fourth in the league by averaging 175 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks of the 2019 NFL season, making the team's backfield a surprisingly tempting fantasy pool to pluck from.

San Francisco improved to 3-0 on the year with a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday behind 168 rushing yards.

-Raheem Mostert: 12 carries, 79 yards, 0 touchdowns

-Matt Breida: 14 carries, 68 yards, 0 touchdowns; two catches, 20 yards, 0 touchdowns

-Jeff Wilson Jr.: eight carries, 18 yards, two touchdowns

The Niners have succeeded by committee on the ground with Jerick McKinnon on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season and Tevin Coleman out since the regular-season opener with an ankle injury.

"I will always, in terms of fantasy, always invest in a Bobby Turner, who is the Niners' running backs coach, and Kyle Shanahan offense because they will always run the ball," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on KNBR's Murph & Mac on Sept. 19 (h/t Matt Bonilla of 49ers Webzone).

Schefter's sentiment is true, but it's anyone's guess week-to-week which Niners back will pull his weight in fantasy. Any time a team has more than one primary ball-carrier, it instantly becomes a risk to own any one of that team's backs.

This is before the Niners get back Coleman, who should get most of the carries once he's healthy.

In 2018, San Francisco mainly compensated for McKinnon through Matt Breida's 814 yards and three touchdowns. Breida has continued to be the Niners' leading back with 226 yards in 2019 and leads the league with 5.36 yards per carry:

But Wilson emerging as the goal-line back lessens both Breida's and Mostert's fantasy values. Breida and Mostert have each yet to find the end zone, while Wilson has four rushing touchdowns.

On Sunday, according to ESPN, Wilson ranked 19th among RBs with 13.8 fantasy points. Breida scored 10.8 fantasy points and Mostert a measly 5.9 fantasy points. However, in Week 2, Mostert ranked third with 24.1 fantasy points as the Niners utilized him successfully as both runner and receiver.

In other words, any San Francisco back could top out at RB2 or produce only enough to be considered at flex any given week. Pick your poison.