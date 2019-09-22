Terrell Owens on Antonio Brown: 'I Would Love to Talk to Him Personally'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens offered to help Antonio Brown following Brown's release from the New England Patriots.

"I would love to talk to him personally," Owens said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We all go through life and we are going to make mistakes. They are going to be things that we look back upon. I am sure he will get to that point in his life but he has to do what's best for himself. I understand to a degree what he's doing and what's going on with him."

The Patriots announced Friday they had let Brown go.

The move came after a civil lawsuit filed by Brown's former trainer, who said Brown had sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko also detailed a number of allegations against the seven-time Pro Bowler made by a second woman.

In one allegation reported on by SI, Brown walked up behind a woman he had paid to paint a mural of him. He was naked and holding a hand towel over his groin. Klemko wrote the woman "took it as a clear sexual come-on."

Days after the story was published, Klemko reported Brown sent the woman "menacing group text messages."

Owens addressed the allegations against Brown.

"Things keep coming out and by public opinion, they are automatically going to consider him guilty without due process," he said. "Other than that, that’s all I can say. That’s a friend of mine and anything and everything that happens with him I wish him well."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement Friday on Brown's status, confirming the league is "presently investigating multiple allegations." He added Brown isn't yet subject to the commissioner's exempt list since he's presently a free agent.

The league's final ruling may be moot after Brown tweeted Sunday he was done playing in the NFL:

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported "several teams" believe the NFL's investigation could continue for most—if not all—of the 2019 season, thus hindering his chances of being signed by another team.