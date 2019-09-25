College Football Picks: Week 5 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Virginia (3:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame -12.5)

Virginia's defense has been even better than anticipated. The Cavaliers are tied with Ohio State and Florida for the national lead in sacks (20) and have not yet allowed an opposing team to rush for 100 yards. No one has thrown for more than 240 yards against them.

And yet, because their offense is a hot mess, they needed fourth-quarter comebacks to win home games against Florida State and Old Dominion. That's not going to fly on the road against a Notre Dame team that just showed a lot of mettle in a close loss to Georgia. The Fighting Irish will win somewhat comfortably in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Virginia 14

No. 9 Florida vs. Towson (4 p.m. ET, No line posted)

If Florida had to lose quarterback Feleipe Franks for the season, at least it did so at the most ideal time—right before easy tune-up games at home against Tennessee and Towson. Kyle Trask made some great throws in the 31-point win over the Volunteers, but he also threw two picks and lost a fumble. Let's see if he can clean up those mistakes in what should be another blowout win.

Prediction: Florida 48, Towson 20

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern (noon ET, Wisconsin -24)

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been outstanding, averaging 7.6 yards per carry with 10 total touchdowns through three games. But Northwestern has been one of the only teams capable of slowing him down. He has been held to 80 rushing yards or fewer just four times in his career, and two of those came against the Wildcats—including a 46-yard game last October that was his worst of the season by far.

Even if Taylor struggles with this front seven for a third time, though, Wisconsin is leading the nation in total defense with an absurd mark of 171.3 yards per game. And among Power Five programs, only Georgia Tech (284) is averaging fewer yards per game on offense than Northwestern (305.3). The Wildcats might become the third team the Badgers shut out this season.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Northwestern 7

No. 7 Auburn vs. Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, Auburn -11)

Mississippi State has rushed for at least 200 yards in each of its four games. Meanwhile, Auburn hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1 and has held three of four opponents below 3.0 yards per carry. It was a similar strength-against-strength battle when these teams met last season, and Mississippi State ran for 349 yards in the process of upsetting the eighth-ranked Tigers.

There are three differences this year, though. MSU still has a mobile quarterback in Garrett Shrader, but he has not yet displayed an ability to throw the ball like Nick Fitzgerald could. Auburn will stack the box against him, and it will do so with an even better front seven than it had last year. Throw in the home-field advantage and I've got to pick the Tigers, even though I still don't trust Bo Nix.

Prediction: Auburn 23, Mississippi State 20

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech (noon ET, Oklahoma -27)

With Kliff Kingsbury now coaching in the NFL, Texas Tech clearly is not the same offensive juggernaut it used to be. The Red Raiders only put up 38 points against UTEP's atrocious defense, and they were held to 14 in a loss against Arizona. It's nice that they had last week off to lick their wounds, but Oklahoma's runaway freight train of an offense also got an extra seven days to prepare for this one. Get ready for another Jalen Hurts field day.

Prediction: Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 21