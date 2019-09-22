NFL Scores Week 3: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs battled down to the final quarter, and the game provided entertainment for pure NFL fans and fantasy football enthusiasts. The teams combined for 61 points and a ton of highlight plays.

Kansas City earned a 33-28 victory over Baltimore and confirmed its label as the cream of the crop in the AFC. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together another sizzling performance, dealing to eight pass-catchers.

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business on the road in Miami. Despite the team's active day on the ground, wide receiver Amari Cooper made fantasy managers happy with an efficient performance.

Finally, we saw a spark in the Denver Broncos run game, but a heavy dose of the ground attack didn't lead to a victory. With that said, fantasy owners should increase their confidence levels in running back Philip Lindsay.

We'll take a look at the latest scores and top fantasy contributors from Week 3.

NFL Week 3 Results

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 30-14, (Top Fantasy Star: Tom Brady, 306 passing yards and two touchdowns)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 34-14 (Dalvin Cook: 110 rushing yards, one touchdown, four receptions for 33 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21-17 (Josh Allen: 243 passing yards, 46 rushing yards)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 31-6 (Amari Cooper: 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns)

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27-16 (Phillip Lindsay: 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns, four catches for 49 yards)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 27-24 (Matt Ryan: 304 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 33-28 (Patrick Mahomes: 374 passing yards and three touchdowns)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles: Lions 27-24 (Carson Wentz: 259 passing yards, two touchdowns, 33 rushing yards)

Top Fantasy Stars

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

At times, fantasy managers can overthink matchups. The Ravens allowed just one passing touchdown in the first two weeks of the season. Does that mean you should've benched Patrick Mahomes? Of course not.

The Ravens have built a reputation for playing tough defense and allowing few points in most games. Now, with safety Earl Thomas in the secondary, some owners may have hesitated a little on Mahomes if they had a quarterback with a clear-cut favorable matchup like Tom Brady.

Mahomes delivered the fantasy goods against the Ravens without his top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, who's out with a collarbone injury. The Chiefs signal-caller threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, which translated to 27.86 points in standard point-per-reception leagues.

Mahomes has turned Mecole Hardman into a fantasy-relevant wide receiver, further showing why he's a surefire start every week regardless of the matchups. In case you had any doubts, this performance should clear your mind.

RB Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Mark Ingram II went for a hat trick in rushing touchdowns against the Chiefs to go along with 103 yards on the ground and 32 receiving yards. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry in a losing effort. In standard PPR leagues, the 29-year-old recorded 33.5 fantasy points.

The Ravens signed Ingram during the offseason, and as expected, he's the lead ball-carrier for a run-heavy team, even with quarterback Lamar Jackson's improvements. Coming into Week 3, the team led the league in carries.

Jackson didn't look as electric early on Sunday but made some highlight plays to keep Baltimore in the contest late. Managers should view Ingram as an RB1 for the season. He'll turn 30 years old in December but still performs like a workhorse.

RB Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Broncos fell to 0-3 after a 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but Lindsay hit his stride after two nondescript outings. He ran the ball 21 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, which netted 27 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Royce Freeman also ran the ball effectively, logging 15 carries for 63 yards. Nonetheless, Lindsay still seems like the go-to guy in the backfield with a majority of the touches, including four catches for 36 yards on five targets.

Denver quarterback Joe Flacco has two touchdown passes in three games. Clearly, if the Broncos plan to win games, they must lean on the ground attack, which means a big workload for Lindsay this season. Despite his slow start, the second-year ball-carrier remains an RB2.

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper didn't have one of his monster 100-plus yard games, but he finished as the top wide receiver from the 1 p.m. ET games in fantasy numbers, registering 23.8 points.

Cooper recorded six catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns against a hapless Miami Dolphins team that dropped to 0-3. He led the team with just seven targets because the Cowboys opted to run the ball 34 times for 235 yards.

Going forward, Cooper should be locked into your fantasy lineups. Wideout Michael Gallup's absence because of arthroscopic knee surgery will allow the three-time Pro Bowler to see plenty of targets in more competitive matchups. He's scored four touchdowns through three games in a quick start to the 2019 campaign.