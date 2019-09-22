Patrick Mahomes Outduels Lamar Jackson as Chiefs Win 33-28 vs. Ravens

Patrick Mahomes Outduels Lamar Jackson as Chiefs Win 33-28 vs. RavensSeptember 22, 2019
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to roll, earning a 33-28 win over the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups so far in 2019.
Both starting quarterbacks looked like MVP candidates through the first two weeks, but Patrick Mahomes shined brighter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season. Three different players scored as the team topped 26 points scored for the 21st straight game (including playoffs).
Kansas City is also 8-1 at home in the regular season with Mahomes under center.
Lamar Jackson was held to more of a runner for the first time all season, which wasn't enough to keep the Ravens (2-1) undefeated.
Notable Fantasy Stats
- Patrick Mahomes: 27-of-37, 374 passing yards, 3 touchdowns
- LeSean McCoy: 8 carries, 54 rushing yards, 3 catches, 24 receiving yards, 2 total touchdowns
- Darrel Williams: 9 carries, 62 rushing yards, 5 catches, 47 receiving yards
- Mecole Hardman: 2 catches, 97 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
- Sammy Watkins: 5 catches, 64 receiving yards
- Demarcus Robinson: 3 catches, 43 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
- Lamar Jackson: 22-of-43, 267 passing yards, 8 carries, 46 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
- Mark Ingram: 16 carries, 103 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
- Marquise Brown: 2 catches, 49 receiving yards
Depth on Display for Unstoppable Chiefs Offense
The Ravens defense posed a significant challenge to the Chiefs offense, but it was yet another unit that couldn't slow down Mahomes.
Tyreek Hill remained out with a shoulder injury, while Damien Williams missed Sunday's game with a knee injury. That didn't seem to bother Kansas City, though, as a variety of players had big games.
LeSean McCoy scored two touchdowns, and Darrel Williams had over 100 yards from scrimmage with an impressive second half. Receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson each scored impressive touchdowns:
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
PATRICK MAHOMES HAS ACQUIRED THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀🚀 @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/2lCUbE2QZP
The receivers gave Mahomes a lot of unneeded help with big plays:
Ryan Clark @Realrclark25
Bruh!! Demarcus Robinson is just showing off fam. As if Mahomes needed people making circus catches.
Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels
Mecole Hardman is forreal. This offense literally won’t be fair when Tyreek Hill returns.
Mahomes has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in each game this season as he looks to defend his MVP award from last season. Andy Reid's offense is getting nearly everyone open in space, and the quarterback continues to take advantage.
Lamar Jackson Comes Back to Earth with Up-and-Down Game
Jackson converted a lot of doubters with his passing ability over the first two weeks, but he wasn't at his best in Week 3 against the Chiefs.
Kansas City mostly took away the deep ball, forcing Jackson to be more consistent, and he simply wasn't. While he finished with 267 passing yards, he had some luck:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
“Heaven wants us to win this game.” - Jackie Moon - Lamar Jackson & Willie Snead (via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/jcWILcwxxD
He also was just 22-of-43.
On the other hand, he was once again impressive with his running ability. He made opponents look silly at times with his agility and kept the Ravens in the game with a late touchdown run:
This also opened up space for Mark Ingram II, who had 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Jackson showed he still has room to grow as a passer, but he remains one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.
What's Next?
The Chiefs will go back on the road in Week 4 to take on the Detroit Lions. The Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns Sunday in what could be an important battle in the AFC North race.
