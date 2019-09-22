Patrick Mahomes Outduels Lamar Jackson as Chiefs Win 33-28 vs. Ravens

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to roll, earning a 33-28 win over the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups so far in 2019.

Both starting quarterbacks looked like MVP candidates through the first two weeks, but Patrick Mahomes shined brighter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season. Three different players scored as the team topped 26 points scored for the 21st straight game (including playoffs).

Kansas City is also 8-1 at home in the regular season with Mahomes under center.

Lamar Jackson was held to more of a runner for the first time all season, which wasn't enough to keep the Ravens (2-1) undefeated.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Patrick Mahomes: 27-of-37, 374 passing yards, 3 touchdowns

LeSean McCoy: 8 carries, 54 rushing yards, 3 catches, 24 receiving yards, 2 total touchdowns

Darrel Williams: 9 carries, 62 rushing yards, 5 catches, 47 receiving yards

Mecole Hardman: 2 catches, 97 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Sammy Watkins: 5 catches, 64 receiving yards

Demarcus Robinson: 3 catches, 43 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Lamar Jackson: 22-of-43, 267 passing yards, 8 carries, 46 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Mark Ingram: 16 carries, 103 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

Marquise Brown: 2 catches, 49 receiving yards

Depth on Display for Unstoppable Chiefs Offense

The Ravens defense posed a significant challenge to the Chiefs offense, but it was yet another unit that couldn't slow down Mahomes.

Tyreek Hill remained out with a shoulder injury, while Damien Williams missed Sunday's game with a knee injury. That didn't seem to bother Kansas City, though, as a variety of players had big games.

LeSean McCoy scored two touchdowns, and Darrel Williams had over 100 yards from scrimmage with an impressive second half. Receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson each scored impressive touchdowns:

The receivers gave Mahomes a lot of unneeded help with big plays:

Mahomes has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in each game this season as he looks to defend his MVP award from last season. Andy Reid's offense is getting nearly everyone open in space, and the quarterback continues to take advantage.

Lamar Jackson Comes Back to Earth with Up-and-Down Game

Jackson converted a lot of doubters with his passing ability over the first two weeks, but he wasn't at his best in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

Kansas City mostly took away the deep ball, forcing Jackson to be more consistent, and he simply wasn't. While he finished with 267 passing yards, he had some luck:

He also was just 22-of-43.

On the other hand, he was once again impressive with his running ability. He made opponents look silly at times with his agility and kept the Ravens in the game with a late touchdown run:

This also opened up space for Mark Ingram II, who had 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Jackson showed he still has room to grow as a passer, but he remains one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.

What's Next?

The Chiefs will go back on the road in Week 4 to take on the Detroit Lions. The Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns Sunday in what could be an important battle in the AFC North race.