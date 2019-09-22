Patriots Rumors: Several Players Voiced 'Displeasure' with Antonio Brown Release

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct and Brown reportedly sent her intimidating text messages in response to her story going public, according to Robert Klemko of SI.com.

But Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported not all Patriots players were in favor of the move:

"The decision to release Brown was led by owner Robert Kraft, sources say, sparked by the text messages that came to light Friday and by the thought that the end was not near. Several players privately voiced their displeasure that the move was made, as Brown had made a positive impression on teammates in a short time. He did things in practice no one else could do.

"When Brown first landed in New England, he signed a contract with $10 million guaranteed—$9 million in a signing bonus. While he earned two game checks, the first check for $5 million of his signing bonus was due Monday, Sept. 23. The belief from all parties is that the Patriots will not cut the check, withholding the money instead and forcing Brown to file a grievance for money he believes was fully guaranteed."

