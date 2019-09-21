Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Says WR Has Interest from 'A Few Teams'September 22, 2019
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has had conversations with a "few teams that are interested" in the free-agent receiver, but teams "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation" before exploring a possible deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The New England Patriots released the seven-time Pro Bowler on Friday after an additional sexual misconduct allegation against the wideout surfaced earlier in the week.
