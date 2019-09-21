Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Says WR Has Interest from 'A Few Teams'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus has had conversations with a "few teams that are interested" in the free-agent receiver, but teams "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation" before exploring a possible deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The New England Patriots released the seven-time Pro Bowler on Friday after an additional sexual misconduct allegation against the wideout surfaced earlier in the week.

     

