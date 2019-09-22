Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Justin Berl/Getty Images

If you look across the NFL's Sunday slate, a majority of the games will be affected by injuries.

The absences of Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton stand out immediately, but there are stars at other positions who will miss Week 3 as well.

The long list of injured players may require a lengthier look at the odds sheet and some statistics in order to maximize your betting profit.

That could also affect the prop bets you choose to wager on, as a few squads could struggle in the opening quarters before adjustments are made.

Sunday Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-1.5) (O/U: 47) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City (-5.5) (O/U: 52.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6) (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at New England (-21) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Green Bay (-7) (O/U: 43) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Philadelphia (-5) (O/U: 45.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Miami at Dallas (-23) (O/U: 47) (1 p.m., Fox)

Oakland at Minnesota (-8.5) (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at Arizona (-1.5) (O/U: 45) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-5) (O/U: 48) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Houston at Los Angeles Chargers (-3) (O/U: 48.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6.5) (O/U: 43.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle (-4.5) (O/U:44.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Cleveland (O/U: 47.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Best Props

Detroit (+3) at Philadelphia 1st-Half Spread

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their two games.

In Week 1, the Eagles stumbled out of the gates and gave up 20 points to Washington before storming back for a win. In the loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they mustered six first-half points.

In their first road trip of 2019, the Detroit Lions stormed out to a 17-3 halftime advantage before settling for a tie with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions could be in position to lead at the half Sunday because of the rearranging in the Eagles offense.

With DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert dealing with injuries, Carson Wentz has to get used to working with Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

Jackson is out, while Jeffery and Goedert are dealing with calf injuries that limited them in practice, per the team's official website.

If Wentz faces first-half struggles with a depleted receiving corps again, Detroit heads into the locker room ahead.

If the Lions are up, it will be because Matthew Stafford is dealing against Philadelphia's passing defense that has the third-worst yard concession and is tied for giving up the second-most touchdowns.

Carolina-Arizona 1st-Half Under (21.5)

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

We do not have much of a clue as to how the Carolina Panthers offense will operate with Kyle Allen under center.

The second-year man has one career start—from Week 17 of the 2018 season against the New Orleans Saints. That can't be an indicator of his performance Sunday since the Saints were resting some players for the postseason.

In their six road losses in 2018, the Panthers scored 24 points or fewer, and the only time they hit more than 30 was in Week 17.

Arizona has nine first-half points in two games, all of which came off field goals. In fact, the pair of touchdowns Kyler Murray is responsible for occurred in the games' final stanzas.

Since we have little faith in either side making multiple first-half trips to the end zone, the under is the suggested prop.

Odds Predictions

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-1.5)

James Kenney/Associated Press

Since the start of last season, Atlanta is 1-5 in road games outside of the NFC South.

The past four defeats of that type have been by 10 points or more, with the 2018 season opener in Philadelphia being the lone outlier.

Conversely, the Indianapolis Colts were 4-1 at Lucas Oil Stadium versus non-AFC South franchises a year ago.

The Colts' advantage comes on the ground if Marlon Mack is available. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the running back is "likely" to play, but he is still waiting on full clearance.

Mack has 225 rushing yards on 45 carries, and if he plays and sets the tone in the trenches, Jacoby Brissett could have more time to settle into the pocket.

The Colts are facing the top passing defense in the NFL, but that number has to be taken into perspective since the Minnesota Vikings opted to run much more than pass in their Week 1 win over the Falcons.

Indianapolis has let up the ninth-fewest passing yards, and it could frustrate Matt Ryan, just like it did in Week 2 when Marcus Mariota was limited to 154 yards on 28 pass attempts.

New Orleans at Seattle (-4.5)

Don Wright/Associated Press

Upon first glance of the line, the Seattle Seahawks should be able to win by five points to cover and beat New Orleans without Drew Brees.

In order to follow through on that, the Seahawks need to improve on their home defense, as they allowed 429 total yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Seattle could keep the ball out of Teddy Bridgewater's hands by relying on its running game.

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny have combined for 186 yards and a touchdown each on 46 carries, and they are facing a Saints defense that gives up 5.6 yards per carry.

Seattle might be able to dictate the pace on the ground and then have Russell Wilson strike through the air against a tired defense in the second half.

In extended time in Week 2, Bridgewater went 17-of-30 for 165 passing yards. If Seattle holds him to a similar total, it can focus on silencing Alvin Kamara with its fourth-best rushing defense.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.