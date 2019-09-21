Andy Green Fired as Padres Manager; Posted 274-366 Record over 4 Seasons

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres announced the firing of manager Andy Green on Saturday after he posted a 274-366 record with no playoff appearances across four years.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," general manager A.J. Preller said. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately."

