Andy Green Fired as Padres Manager; Posted 274-366 Record over 4 Seasons

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2019

San Diego Padres manager Andy Green leaves the field after switching pitchers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres announced the firing of manager Andy Green on Saturday after he posted a 274-366 record with no playoff appearances across four years.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," general manager A.J. Preller said. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Padres part ways with manager Andy Green

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Padres part ways with manager Andy Green

    San Diego Union-Tribune
    via San Diego Union-Tribune

    Gleyber Torres' MRI on Hamstring Injury Comes Back Negative

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gleyber Torres' MRI on Hamstring Injury Comes Back Negative

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    An early outlook at the San Diego Padres’ 2020 bullpen

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    An early outlook at the San Diego Padres’ 2020 bullpen

    Bobby Murphy
    via East Village Times

    1 Realistic FA Fit for Every Team

    There's somebody out there for everybody

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    1 Realistic FA Fit for Every Team

    There's somebody out there for everybody

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report