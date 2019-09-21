Yankees News: Gleyber Torres' MRI on Hamstring Injury Comes Back Negative

Ben Margot/Associated Press

An MRI on New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres' right hamstring came back negative Saturday after he fell awkwardly while fielding a ground ball in Friday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to ESPN, Yankees manager Aaron Boone plans to monitor Torres closely over the next week to ensure he is healthy for the playoffs: "I think he's OK, but the wear and tear of playing every day in the season, he's been kind of taking care of himself every day and getting treatment on a lot of his lower half just as a maintenance thing, so certainly with him try to be a little more cautious."

Torres initially stayed in the game Friday before eventually exiting, and he is not in New York's starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Toronto.

The 22-year-old Torres is in the midst of his second MLB season and has already established himself as one of the top middle infielders in baseball.

He leads the Yanks with 38 home runs and is also slashing .284/.343/.546 with 90 RBI and 96 runs scored.

While the Yankees have been ravaged by injuries all season long, they have enough depth to allow Torres to rest down the stretch. If Boone decides to keep Torres out for most or all of the remainder of the regular season, the likely starting lineup would see DJ LeMahieu play second, Gio Urshela play third and Luke Voit play first.

Boone said Saturday that his main focus is on making sure his key players are healthy for the postseason: "Any ailments we're dealing with, taking care of that trumps everything."

New York has already clinched its first American League East title since 2012, but it entered play Saturday trailing the Houston Astros by 1.5 games for the best record in the AL.

The team that finishes with the second-best record in the AL is currently in line to face the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series provided they clinch the AL Central. The top team would then face the winner of the Wild Card Game, which could be the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics or Cleveland Indians.

If the Astros and Yanks meet in the ALCS for the second time in three years, home-field advantage could play a big role. New York led Houston 3-2 in the 2017 ALCS, but the Astros won the final two games at home to reach the World Series.

Although having Torres in the lineup would give the Yanks the best chance to track down the Astros, making sure he is good to go come playoff time is the top priority.