Pete Carroll: Seahawks Not Interested in Antonio Brown After Patriots Release

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday the team isn't interested in signing wide receiver Antonio Brown following his release from the New England Patriots.

Carroll, who previously confirmed the Seahawks checked in on Brown after the Oakland Raiders released him before the start of the 2019 NFL season, told Gregg Bell of the News Tribune that won't be the case this time around.

"We're pretty well set right now," he said. "We kind of know where we are going with that."

New England announced Brown's release with a two-sentence statement Friday.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," it read.

Brown recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins in his only game with the franchise.

Two women accused the 31-year-old Miami native of sexual assault and misconduct after he signed with the Patriots.

Brian McCarthy of NFL PR provided a league statement about Brown's status:

Drew Rosenhaus, the wideout's agent, said his client is actively searching for a new team:

That team won't be the Seahawks.

Seattle could benefit from adding another outside playmaker for quarterback Russell Wilson, but it may become less of a need as the season goes on if rookie DK Metcalf continues to develop. He's flashed game-changing potential, with seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and tight end Will Dissly will continue to see a lion's share of the targets for the Seahawks heading into their Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints.