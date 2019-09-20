Watch Mets' Pete Alonso Become 2nd Rookie in MLB History to Hit 50 HR

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso became the first major leaguer to hit 50 home runs this season and the second rookie to hit that mark in MLB history when he smacked a 437-foot moonshot to right-center field against the Cincinnati Reds' Sal Romano:

The Alonso home run gave New York a 5-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported that the ball went off Alonso's bat at 108.2 mph. The slugger also joins New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the only rookies to hit the 50-homer mark. Judge hit 52 in 2017.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com tweeted that Alonso registered just the 46th 50-homer season in league history.

The 24-year-old Alonso joined the majors one year after a breakout 2018 minor league campaign in which he hit 36 dingers and knocked in 119 runners for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.

That's impressive enough on the minor league level, but Alonso has done even better in the bigs en route to helping keep the Mets in contention for a National League Wild Card.

The 79-73 Mets entered Friday 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League wild-card spot.