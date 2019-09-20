Watch Mets' Pete Alonso Become 2nd Rookie in MLB History to Hit 50 HR

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 21, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 18: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso became the first major leaguer to hit 50 home runs this season and the second rookie to hit that mark in MLB history when he smacked a 437-foot moonshot to right-center field against the Cincinnati Reds' Sal Romano:

The Alonso home run gave New York a 5-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported that the ball went off Alonso's bat at 108.2 mph. The slugger also joins New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the only rookies to hit the 50-homer mark. Judge hit 52 in 2017.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com tweeted that Alonso registered just the 46th 50-homer season in league history.

The 24-year-old Alonso joined the majors one year after a breakout 2018 minor league campaign in which he hit 36 dingers and knocked in 119 runners for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.

That's impressive enough on the minor league level, but Alonso has done even better in the bigs en route to helping keep the Mets in contention for a National League Wild Card.

The 79-73 Mets entered Friday 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League wild-card spot.

Related

    Braves Clinch 2nd Straight NL East Title

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braves Clinch 2nd Straight NL East Title

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    What deGrom Needs to Do for NL CY Young Repeat

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    What deGrom Needs to Do for NL CY Young Repeat

    SNY
    via SNY

    Dave Martinez Returns to Dugout Days After Heart Procedure

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dave Martinez Returns to Dugout Days After Heart Procedure

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Alonso, deGrom Could Put Mets in Exclusive Club as NL Award Winners

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Alonso, deGrom Could Put Mets in Exclusive Club as NL Award Winners

    SNY
    via SNY