Report: Antonio Brown Agrees to 1-Year Bucs Contract, Reunites with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is getting another chance to play in the NFL after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs will give the controversial wide receiver a one-year deal.



Schefter noted that contract language is still being finalized and Brown has to clear COVID-19 protocols.

Schefter reported on Oct. 21 that teams were preparing to make an offer to Brown when his eight-game suspension came to an end after Week 8.

If the deal gets done, Brown will be eligible to play for Tampa in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL announced Brown's eight-game suspension in July:

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20, 2019. Brown played in one game for the Patriots.

Brown's release came 10 days after his former trainer, Brittney Taylor, accused him of sexual assault and rape in a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

In the lawsuit, Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in 2017 and raped her after forcing himself on her in 2018. Brown denied Taylor's allegations in a statement released by his attorney.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported a female artist Brown hired to paint a mural at his home said he made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Three days later, Klemko reported the artist's lawyer sent a letter to the NFL regarding "intimidating texts" Brown sent his client after her accusations against him.

In June, Brown pleaded no contest to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors after allegedly physically assaulting a delivery truck driver in Florida in January. The suspension stemmed from those charges as well as the sexual misconduct allegation and threatening texts.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown could face further punishment from the NFL related to Taylor's lawsuit and allegations, which the league is still investigating.

Brown's short time with the Patriots came after he was released by the Oakland Raiders following a series of incidents that included a grievance about the helmet he could wear and a foot injury caused by wearing improper footwear in a cryotherapy machine.

Brown had at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards in each of his last six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bucs certainly aren't lacking impact talent at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each capable of taking over games. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out for two games earlier this season.

With Tom Brady steadying the ship at quarterback, bringing in Brown makes sense from a football perspective. He has a previous relationship with Brady from their brief time together as teammates with the New England Patriots.

Brady is a quarterback who historically needs to trust his receivers in order to throw the ball in their direction.

There will be concerns about what Brown might be off the field for the Buccaneers given his long list of problems over the past year.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians didn't have a great experience working with Brown when he was offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Brown returns to being the player he was at his best with the Steelers, Tampa Bay will have the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL and is in prime position to stay atop the NFC South in its quest to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.