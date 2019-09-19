Jalen Ramsey: 'Disrespectful' Things, Front Office Led to Jaguars Trade Request

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey has opened up on his reasoning for requesting a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Ramsey's agent had informed the team of his request. Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone got into an argument on the sideline during the Jaguars' 13-12 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 2.

In an appearance on Nate Burleson's podcast 17 Weeks, Ramsey explained more happened behind the scenes: "Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out. I said, 'It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville." I said, 'I want to ask for a trade.'"

Based on his comments, it would appear Ramsey and the Jaguars have gone beyond where they might iron out their differences.

His contract situation was almost inescapable when he described the request as "something that has kinda been building over a little bit of time" and focused his frustration with the front office and organization. The 24-year-old is signed through 2020 and will earn $13.7 million next season after Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

Ramsey told reporters in June the Jaguars had effectively closed off any negotiations over a long-term extension. A month later, he arrived at the team's facility in an armored truck, a move that left no room for subtlety.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Jacksonville is looking to receive two first-round picks in return for Ramsey. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported two teams—one from the AFC and one from the NFC—made offers for the two-time Pro Bowler. Both franchises put a 2020 first-rounder on the table, with the AFC team including an unnamed player and the NFC team throwing in a 2021 fifth-rounder.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have "made substantive inquiries."