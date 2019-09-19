Europa League 2019: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United, Arsenal and Rangers all won on matchday one of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Mason Greenwood scored his first senior goal to help United beat Astana in Group L, while Arsenal also benefited from academy graduates when Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka helped the Gunners to a big win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo was the hero for Rangers against Feyenoord. However, it wasn't a winning start for Glasgow rivals Celtic after the Hoops were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' group campaign began on a losing note in Braga, while Sevilla, Roma, Porto and PSV Eindhoven earned impressive wins.

Thursday Scores

Group A

APOEL Nicosia 3-4 Dudelange

Qarabag 0-3 Sevilla

Group B

FC Copenhagen 1-0 Lugano

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Malmo

Group C

FC Basel 5-0 Krasnodar

Getafe 1-0 Trabzonspor

Group D

LASK 1-0 Rosenborg

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Sporting CP

Group E

Cluj 2-1 Lazio

Rennes 1-1 Celtic

Group F

Standard Liege 2-0 Vitoria

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal

Group G

Rangers 1-0 Feyenoord

Porto 2-1 Young Boys

Group H

Espanyol 1-1 Ferencvarosi

Ludogorets 5-1 CSKA Moscow

Group I

Wolfsburg 3-1 Oleksandria

Gent 3-2 Saint-Etienne

Group J

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-4 Wolfsberg

AS Roma 4-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Group K

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Braga

Slovan Bratislava 4-2 Besiktas

Group L

Manchester United 1-0 FC Astana

Partizan Belgrade 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Group A (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Dudelange: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Sevilla: 1, 1, +3, 3

3. Apoel Nicosia: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Qarabag: 1, 0, -3, 0

Group B

1. FC Copenhagen: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Dynamo Kyiv: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Lugano: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Malmo: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group C

1. FC Basel: 1, 1, +5, 3

2. Getafe: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Krasnodar: 1, 0, -5, 0

4. Trabzonspor: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group D

1. LASK: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. PSV Eindhoven: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Rosenborg: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Sporting CP: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group E

1. Cluj: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Celtic: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Rennes: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Lazio: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group F

1. Arsenal: 1, 1, +3, 3

2. Standard Liege: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Eintracht Frankfurt: 1, 0, -3, 0

4. Vitoria: 1, 0, -2, 0

Group G

1. Porto: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Rangers: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Young Boys: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Feyenoord: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group H

1. Ludogorets: 1, 1, +4, 3

2. Ferencvarosi: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Espanyol: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. CSKA Moscow: 1, 0, -4, 0

Group I

1. Gent: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Wolfsburg: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Saint-Etienne: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Oleksandria: 1, 0, -2, 0

Group J

1. AS Roma: 1, 1, +4, 3

2. Wolfsberger: 1, 1, +4, 3

3. Istanbul Basaksehir: 1, 0, -4, 0

4. Borussia Monchengladbach: 1, 0, -4, 0

Group K

1. Braga: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Slovan Bratislava: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Besiktas: 1, 0, -2, 0

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group L

1. Manchester United: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. AZ Alkmaar: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Partizan Belgrade: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. FC Astana: 1, 0, -1, 0

Arsenal arrived in Frankfurt still smarting from blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. A much-changed line-up with Saka, Willock and fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe in attack looked primed to struggle against last season's semi-finalists.

Instead, the Gunners kept a rare clean sheet and helped themselves to three terrific goals. The first came from Willock's deflected shot on 38 minutes, while Saka netted his first senior goal five minutes from time.

Saka had already assisted Willock's goal, and the 18-year-old played the key pass for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to wrap up the scoring. It capped a breakout display from the teenage winger:

He's already looking forward to taking further steps in his first-team career:

Standard Liege are also off the mark in Group F thanks to goals from Florent Hanin and Paul-Jose M'Poku.

United have been expecting big things from Greenwood, and the 17-year-old didn't disappoint when he settled what had been a frustrating game at Old Trafford with the winning goal on 73 minutes.

Like Arsenal, the Red Devils made a host of changes but found it hard to break down their visitors from Kazakhstan. Ultimately it was left to Greenwood, who has struggled out wide, to trick his way into position to showcase his obvious and natural qualities as a finisher.

A brace from Bibras Natcho helped Partizan Belgrade earn a 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar in Group L's other game.

Rangers experienced a tense 22 minutes trying to find space against a well-drilled and capable Feyenoord side. Fortunately, Steven Gerrard's connections to Liverpool have helped yield a budding star in Ojo.

The 22-year-old winger conjured the magic the hosts had been missing at Ibrox.

Porto were also winners in Group G thanks to a classy brace from striker Francisco Soares. His goals saw off Young Boys, Rangers' next opponents.

It was a tale of two penalties when Celtic took a point from Rennes. M'Baye Niang struck from 12 yards for the hosts after 38 minutes, before Ryan Christie equalised from the spot a minute before the hour mark.

Wolves are already finding life in the Europa League tough after a tricky trip to Braga. A 71st-minute winner from in-form Ricardo Horta was enough to send the Premier League outfit packing.

Sevilla flexed their muscle as potential winners by putting three past Qarabag in Azerbaijan. The leaders of La Liga fielded a strong squad and were rewarded with goals from Oliver Torres and Munir El Haddadi.

Smart recruitment is the key to Sevilla's ability to stay competitive, and the five-time winners of this trophy are already getting rewards from their latest shrewd acquisition, striker Javier Hernandez:

Sevilla should own Group A, but history was made by Dudelang after edging a seven-goal thriller against APOEL Nicosia:

Roma have also bought wisely recently, and the Serie A outfit showcased its attacking flair by overwhelming Istanbul Basaksehir. Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert got on the scoresheet to add to Junior Caicara's own goal.

Donyell Malen is a rising star for PSV, and the former Arsenal academy ace put the hosts in front against Sporting CP. An own goal from Sebastian Coates doubled PSV's lead, before Bruno Fernandes struck back from the penalty spot.

Centre-back Timo Baumgartl netted the winner for PSV, even though Pedro Mendes got one back late on for the visitors.