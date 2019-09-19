Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Chiefs, More Have Inquired About CB

James Gilbert 311766/Getty Images

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to trade Jalen Ramsey, they have no shortage of suitors to choose from.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are the teams that have made "substantive inquiries" to the Jaguars about their star cornerback.

Anderson noted Ramsey has no problem suiting up for the Jaguars on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, but he "doesn't anticipate" still being on the team for their Week 4 game on Sept. 29.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, requested a trade for his client following Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans.



The request came after Ramsey and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had a heated dispute on the sidelines during the game.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Ramsey said his camp didn't leak the information about the trade request "because I did not want it to be a distraction."