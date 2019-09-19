Barcelona CEO Says Club Did 'Everything Possible' to Sign Neymar from PSG

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 19, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and RC Strasbourg at Parc des Princes on September 14, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona chief executive officer Oscar Grau said on Thursday that the Spanish champions "did everything possible" to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Grau explained that Barcelona would have been happy for the Brazilian to return to the Camp Nou but added that the French champions did not want to let him go, according to Marca's Alejandro Segura.

"We did everything possible to sign him. We always tried in a viable way because we would have been delighted for him to come. If the parameters we set were met, it was sustainable. We offered alternatives to PSG, who rejected them. They didn't want to do the deal."

Neymar enjoyed great success in his four years at the Camp Nou, winning two league titles, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey three times.

He also formed a formidable partnership in attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before his move to PSG in August 2017:

Captain Messi told Ernest Folch and Albert Masnou of Sport that he "would have loved to have" Neymar back at the club but did not know if Barcelona did all they could to land the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Neymar has said he made it clear he wanted to leave:

Trying to sign Neymar from PSG was always going to be a difficult task, and Barcelona did not manage to pull it off. The French champions turned down a bid of €190 million (£168 million) from the Catalan giants, according to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens.

PSG also rejected an offer of £118 million plus Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo on permanent deals and Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Adam Shergold for MailOnline).

Barcelona will try again to land Neymar in 2020 and are "convinced" they can do a deal, according to Joaquim Piera at Sport.

Neymar was left out of the PSG squad due to the uncertainty over his future in the early weeks of the season but made his first appearance for Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday.

The Brazilian received a hostile reception from the home supporters after the summer of speculation, but he demonstrated his quality by scoring a spectacular bicycle kick in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.   

