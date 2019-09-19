Antonio Brown No Longer a Nike Athlete Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A Nike spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown no longer has an endorsement deal with the company.

The news comes after Brown was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed by former trainer Britney Taylor in Florida.

"Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," the spokesperson told Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, but further details about the company's decision were not provided.

