Antonio Brown No Longer a Nike Athlete Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

A Nike spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown no longer has an endorsement deal with the company.

The news comes after Brown was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed by former trainer Britney Taylor in Florida.

"Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," the spokesperson told Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, but further details about the company's decision were not provided.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

