Dennis Rodman Says Madonna Offered Him $20M to Get Her Pregnant

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was involved in a high-profile relationship with singer Madonna during the 1990s, and two decades later, he has shared some of the wildest details from their time together.

During an interview on 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Rodman claimed that Madonna once offered him $20 million to impregnate her (starting around the 11:43 mark).

The five-time NBA champion also revealed Madonna once called him while he was "rolling the dice in Vegas" to inform him that she was ovulating. After Rodman put a hold on the table, he hopped on a plane Madonna had sent for him and flew to New York. Afterward, he went right back to Vegas.

"I tried," Rodman said of his attempt to conceive with Madonna.

This is not the first time Rodman has publicly discussed his relationship with Madonna. He previously did so in January 2016 with Graham Bensinger:

