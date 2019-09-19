Dennis Rodman Says Madonna Offered Him $20M to Get Her Pregnant

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

USA - 1994: Dennis Rodman #10 of the San Antonio Spurs and Madonna strolls through the arena before a 1994 NBA game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was involved in a high-profile relationship with singer Madonna during the 1990s, and two decades later, he has shared some of the wildest details from their time together.

During an interview on 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Rodman claimed that Madonna once offered him $20 million to impregnate her (starting around the 11:43 mark).

(Warning: Video contains profanity.)

The five-time NBA champion also revealed Madonna once called him while he was "rolling the dice in Vegas" to inform him that she was ovulating. After Rodman put a hold on the table, he hopped on a plane Madonna had sent for him and flew to New York. Afterward, he went right back to Vegas.

"I tried," Rodman said of his attempt to conceive with Madonna.

This is not the first time Rodman has publicly discussed his relationship with Madonna. He previously did so in January 2016 with Graham Bensinger:

Clearly, Rodman is more than open about his private life.

Related

    Report: Lakers Granted DPE on Cousins

    LA receives $1.75M disabled player exception for Boogie's expected season-ending ACL injury (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Granted DPE on Cousins

    LA receives $1.75M disabled player exception for Boogie's expected season-ending ACL injury (Shams)

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How Many Franchise GOATs Are in the NBA Right Now?

    These eight players have a rightful claim as a franchise's greatest player of all time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Many Franchise GOATs Are in the NBA Right Now?

    These eight players have a rightful claim as a franchise's greatest player of all time

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report