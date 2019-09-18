Watch Yankees' CC Sabathia Get Standing Ovation After Likely Final Home Start

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees fans have an understanding for baseball history given their franchise's iconic status in the game, and they showed their gratitude for a potential Hall of Famer one last time Wednesday.

The crowd at Yankee Stadium gave starting pitcher CC Sabathia a standing ovation after he was removed in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels:

This was his final regular-season start—and perhaps final overall appearance if he doesn't make the postseason roster—at Yankee Stadium. Sabathia announced in February he plans on retiring after the season.

The southpaw is one of the best pitchers of his generation as a six-time All-Star and World Series champion. This is his 11th season with the Yankees after he spent his first eight campaigns on the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, and he helped the Bronx Bombers win the 2009 title as the American League Championship Series MVP.

It remains to be seen whether he will make the postseason roster considering his 4.95 ERA entering Wednesday's start is the second-highest of his career. Sabathia also said Sept. 10 he would have already had season-ending knee surgery if the Yankees weren't title contenders.

"I want to win a World Series more than anybody here, I think. If that means I'm off the roster, I don't mind that at all—at all," Sabathia said, per Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports. "I don't think it's about really me. This team has the chance to do something special. We've been doing special things all year. I've been a part of that. I don't think me being on or off the playoff roster will change what I've been or done or meant around here. I'll be just as excited, especially if we win."

The crowd recognized Sabathia's role in making his time with the Yankees special with Wednesday's reaction.