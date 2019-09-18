Warriors' Stephen Curry Says 'I Wish We Could Still Play With' Kevin Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said he's disappointed Kevin Durant left the Dubs in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols he was flying to New York City to check in with KD when news broke that he'd decided to link up with Kyrie Irving on the Nets:

"At the end of the day, we live in an age where choice [is] at the forefront, and K, you know, made a decision for himself, and you can't argue that. I wish we could still play with K. He's an unbelievable talent, unbelievable person. We accomplished a lot together. But, you know, things have changed a little bit. So you obviously wish him the best, obviously with his recovery first and foremost and things on and off the court. But we're gonna have to battle down the road. So this should be a fun, new experience on that front, too."

Last week, Durant explained to J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal he grew weary within the Warriors' structure as a relative outsider compared to the players who were part of the team's foundation before he arrived, including Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

"As time went on, I started to realize I'm just different from the rest of the guys," Durant said. "It's not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it's like nobody could get a full acceptance of me there."

Curry shrugged off the comments to Nichols, saying he is friends with KD "on and off the court" and isn't overly concerned about the reason for his exit from the Bay Area.

"I mean, that's tough," he said. "There's so many narratives that go on, especially when you're at the top of the league. No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors—that's gonna happen."

Between Durant's exit and Thompson's torn ACL, which could sideline him for the entire 2019-20 NBA season, the Warriors will head into the new campaign without the title of overwhelming favorite for the first time since before KD's arrival in 2016.

Durant's status for next season is also uncertain as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Regardless of what happens moving forward, the Curry-Durant Warriors were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history en route to three straight Finals appearances and two championships.