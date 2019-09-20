Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 6 EPL Predictions

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on Sunday after suffering their first loss of the season against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, while the Blues hope to bounce back in Week 6 following a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge looking to hand Blues head coach Frank Lampard a second straight loss at Stamford Bridge and potentially extend their own five-point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City can temporarily close within two points of Liverpool if they beat Watford at home on Saturday. Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off in a clash between Champions League hopefuls.

Manchester United beat Leicester 1-0 in Week 5 to end a three-match winless run, and they visit a West Ham United side who are unbeaten in four games on Sunday, when Arsenal will also host Aston Villa.

Week 6 Schedule, Predictions

Friday, September 20

Southampton 2-2 Bournemouth (Sky Sports, NBC Sports), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 21

Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (BT Sport, NBC Sports), 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET



Manchester City 3-1 Watford (NBC Sports), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET



Burnley 2-1 Norwich City (NBC Sports), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Everton 1-0 Sheffield United (NBC Sports), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Sky Sports, NBC Sports), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 22

West Ham United 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Sports, NBC Sports), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool (Sky Sports, NBC Sports), 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa (NBC Sports), 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Viewers in the United Kingdom can live-stream matches via Sky Go and the BT Sport app, while NBC Sports will provide coverage in the United States.

Chelsea Seek Response Against Liverpool

A 1-0 loss at home to an out-of-form Valencia was far from the result Lampard will have sought in his Champions League debut as a head coach, especially with Liverpool being next to visit Stamford Bridge.

However, the former England international can still hope to become the second manager to defeat the Reds this week after Carlo Ancelotti set Napoli up for a 2-0 win in the opening match of their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost to the Serie A team last season before clinching the European crown, so perhaps two late goals for the Partenopei on their own turf isn't as damaging as it first appears, via BT Sport (UK only):

Dries Mertens converted a controversial 82nd-minute penalty to open the scoring, but Klopp told BT Sport's Des Kelly after the game that he didn't feel the spot-kick was justified:

Tuesday's result at the Stadio San Paolo was the second time in as many Champions League campaigns that Ancelotti has got the better of Klopp's side, and Lampard will have taken note.

The Chelsea boss was left frustrated in his Group H opener after Valencia striker Rodrigo scored the only goal at Stamford Bridge.

Substitute Ross Barkley missed a chance to equalise from the spot, which prompted questions regarding Chelsea's penalty-takers, via Tom Homewood of Yahoo Sports UK:

Willian spoke to reporters after the midweek defeat and said the players will be behind the former Everton midfielder as penalty-taker despite his miss, via Goal:

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup in August having drawn 2-2 after extra time, but Lampard will consider the league game against the Merseysiders more vital.

The Chelsea boss spoke to reporters following the loss to Valencia and said it was too early to tell whether Mason Mount would be fit to face Liverpool after the 20-year-old limped off with an ankle injury.

Blues striker Tammy Abraham is joint-top Premier League scorer with seven goals this season, but the imposing figures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each have four apiece ahead of the trip to west London.