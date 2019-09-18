Zeke Becomes 31st Horse to Die Since Dec. 26 at Santa Anita Race Track

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Horses finish the the first race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Santa Anita, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Four-year-old gelding Zeke died during training at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, on Monday, marking the 31st horse fatality at the track since Dec. 26.

According to John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times, Zeke suffered a pelvic fracture on the training track and had to be euthanized as a result.

Per Cherwa, it has been 14 weeks since a horse died as a result of racing, but five training deaths have occurred in Southern California since Santa Anita's closing day on June 23.

        

