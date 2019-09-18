Zeke Becomes 31st Horse to Die Since Dec. 26 at Santa Anita Race Track

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Four-year-old gelding Zeke died during training at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, on Monday, marking the 31st horse fatality at the track since Dec. 26.

According to John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times, Zeke suffered a pelvic fracture on the training track and had to be euthanized as a result.

Per Cherwa, it has been 14 weeks since a horse died as a result of racing, but five training deaths have occurred in Southern California since Santa Anita's closing day on June 23.

