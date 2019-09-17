Ex-WVU RB Justin Crawford Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Child Molestation

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

West Virginia running back Justin Crawford (25) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
Ray Thompson/Associated Press

Former West Virginia running back Justin Crawford was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and sodomy on Tuesday.

WRBL reported the news, noting Crawford was arrested in October 2018 and was facing felony charges of incest, child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purpose before the plea deal. 

Per Yahoo's Jack Baer, Crawford admitted to police he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Crawford reached a plea deal on Tuesday at Muscogee County Court in Georgia and will serve 12 years in prison as well as 20 years of probation, per TMZ Sports.

He played at West Virginia in 2016 and 2017 and was invited to Atlanta Falcons training camp. He played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football this year before the league folded.

Related

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 3

    WVU Football logo
    WVU Football

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 3

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Fan Donates $8K from 'GameDay' Sign 🍺

    Busch matched the fan's donation to local children's hospital and gave him a year of beer 🙌

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Fan Donates $8K from 'GameDay' Sign 🍺

    Busch matched the fan's donation to local children's hospital and gave him a year of beer 🙌

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    WVU coach Neal Brown pays tribute to Roane County player Alex Miller

    WVU Football logo
    WVU Football

    WVU coach Neal Brown pays tribute to Roane County player Alex Miller

    Alex Hickey
    via WV MetroNews

    How LSU's Lethal Spread Offense Was Built

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How LSU's Lethal Spread Offense Was Built

    SI.com
    via SI.com