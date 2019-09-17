Ex-WVU RB Justin Crawford Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Child Molestation

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

Former West Virginia running back Justin Crawford was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and sodomy on Tuesday.

WRBL reported the news, noting Crawford was arrested in October 2018 and was facing felony charges of incest, child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purpose before the plea deal.

Per Yahoo's Jack Baer, Crawford admitted to police he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Crawford reached a plea deal on Tuesday at Muscogee County Court in Georgia and will serve 12 years in prison as well as 20 years of probation, per TMZ Sports.

He played at West Virginia in 2016 and 2017 and was invited to Atlanta Falcons training camp. He played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football this year before the league folded.