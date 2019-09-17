Panthers QB Cam Newton Aggravated Foot Injury; Status Uncertain for Week 3

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers announced that quarterback Cam Newton did not partake in practice Tuesday.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Newton aggravated a left foot injury he suffered during the preseason and added, "We will see how it goes."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Newton's status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium is "up in the air."

Rather than practicing, Newton was reportedly rehabbing the injury Tuesday.

Hurney noted that Newton aggravated the injury, diagnosed as a mid-foot sprain in the preseason, during the team kneel following Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

The Panthers are off to an 0-2 start with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams as well, and Newton has struggled. He has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed for minus-two yards on five carries.

Considering Newton has 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns on the ground for his career—and is one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in NFL history—his lack of production through two games may suggest that his foot wasn't 100 percent even before he aggravated it.

Newton missed the final two contests of last season with an injury to his throwing shoulder that required surgery.

In addition to questions about his shoulder and whether he is able to make plays down the field, there is now doubt regarding Newton's ability to get outside of the pocket and do damage with his legs.

Since Newton went 15-1 and was named NFL MVP in 2015, his numbers have dipped considerably, and he has not been named to a Pro Bowl. Based on his rough start and the uncertainty surrounding his health, he may extend that streak to four consecutive years in 2019.

If Newton is inactive Sunday, second-year man Kyle Allen is in line to get the start, and rookie third-round pick Will Grier will serve as his backup.

Allen started one game last season against a New Orleans Saints team that was resting its starters for the playoffs. The former Texas A&M and Houston standout went 16-of-27 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 33-14 win.