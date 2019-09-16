Patriots' Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: 'Easy to See Why He's Been an All-Pro'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Their connection wasn't always seamless, but Tom Brady came away impressed after playing his first game with Antonio Brown.

“I thought he did a great job,” Brady said of Brown during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “To come in on a short week and then to establish a role for himself. It’s easy to see why he’s been an All-Pro. Just having one game under our belt together, there’s a lot of things I learned and he made a great catch on the touchdown and got us going early in the game.”

Brown had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his first game as a Patriot. He caught Brady's first three passes of the game before hauling in a touchdown late in the second quarter. Their chemistry sputtered a bit after halftime, including a miscommunication on a route and a poorly thrown ball by Brady that caused a potential touchdown to fall incomplete.

