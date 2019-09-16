Patriots' Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: 'Easy to See Why He's Been an All-Pro'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

El quarterback de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Tom Brady y el wide receiver Antonio Brown celebran después del touchdown de Brown en la primera mitad del juego ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Their connection wasn't always seamless, but Tom Brady came away impressed after playing his first game with Antonio Brown.

“I thought he did a great job,” Brady said of Brown during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “To come in on a short week and then to establish a role for himself. It’s easy to see why he’s been an All-Pro. Just having one game under our belt together, there’s a lot of things I learned and he made a great catch on the touchdown and got us going early in the game.”

Brown had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his first game as a Patriot. He caught Brady's first three passes of the game before hauling in a touchdown late in the second quarter. Their chemistry sputtered a bit after halftime, including a miscommunication on a route and a poorly thrown ball by Brady that caused a potential touchdown to fall incomplete.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

