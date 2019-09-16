Report: Ravens' Marquise Brown Unnamed Player in Lawsuit Against Antonio Brown

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is reportedly the unnamed player who was present one of the nights Antonio Brown allegedly sexually assaulted Britney Taylor.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Marquise Brown "faces no accusations" but will likely be interviewed by the NFL as part of the investigation into the incident. Both Antonio Brown and Taylor are scheduled to meet with the league this week as it attempts to expedite an investigation into three separate allegations of sexual misconduct.

Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown last week, but the New England Patriots receiver was allowed to play in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

