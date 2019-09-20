Each MLB Team's 2019 September Call-Up Who'll Never Be Sent Down Again

1 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RF Austin Hays

Injuries have made Austin Hays' MLB path crooked after he rocketed through the Orioles system. A thumb setback and a hamstring strain limited him this season, as he played just 87 minor league games and posted middling numbers along the way.

The 24-year-old has seen regular playing time in center field since he was called up, and he'll get every opportunity to win a starting job next spring. The O's have nothing to lose by giving him an extended look as they continue to rebuild.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Mike Shawaryn



Amid a subpar batch of September call-ups, Mike Shawaryn seems to have the best chance of sticking with the team.

Behind an unsightly 7.58 ERA, he has racked up 27 strikeouts in 19 major league innings, and his ability to work multiple frames holds plenty of value on a pitching staff with lots of question marks. He also has an outside shot at staking claim to the No. 5 starter job.

New York Yankees: RHP Chance Adams



If the Yankees were to commit to using Chance Adams as a full-time reliever, he could adjust his repertoire accordingly and become a major bullpen piece.

Ditching his changeup (7.3% usage, .500 BAA, .250 ISO) and curveball (19.1% usage, .353 BAA, .353 ISO) in favor of simplified fastball-slider approach could work wonders.

Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Nate Lowe



Incumbent first baseman Ji-Man Choi has put together a solid season for the Rays, posting a 115 OPS+ on the strength of an excellent .365 on-base percentage while slugging 16 home runs in 458 plate appearances.

Still, that might not be enough to hold off Nate Lowe, who has legitimate 30-homer potential and will come cheaper than Choi, who earned $850,000 this year despite being pre-arbitration. With the designated hitter spot also in play, there's a scenario where both left-handed sluggers find their way into the 2020 lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP T.J. Zeuch



The Blue Jays have a pair of 2016 first-round picks in T.J. Zeuch (No. 21 overall) and Anthony Kay (No. 31 overall) filling rotation spots after the duo earned September call-ups.

It makes sense Zeuch would be the more MLB-ready of the two after Kay missed time early in his pro career while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Both pitchers could be key members of the 2020 rotation, but Zeuch appears to have the better shot of earning an Opening Day nod.