B/R's Updated Top 50 MLB Prospect Rankings at the Three-Quarter Mark

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

5. OF Cristian Pache, Atlanta Braves (AAA)

Already regarded as the best defensive outfielder in minor league baseball, Pache has taken his offensive game to another level. The 20-year-old was aggressively promoted to Double-A to start the year, and he responded by hitting .278/.340/.474 with 28 doubles, eight triples and 11 home runs in 104 games before moving on to Triple-A. Even with average offensive production, he could be a Kevin Kiermaier-type, but there's potential for a lot more.

4. LHP MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres (AA)

With a nasty four-pitch repertoire, excellent command and a deceptive delivery, Gore has moved quickly since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft. The southpaw posted a 1.02 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 79.1 innings over 15 starts at High-A before earning a promotion to Double-A where he has continued to hold his own. He won't turn 21 years old until February, and he could be in the majors by the second half of next season.

3. OF Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (AAA)

Adell missed time with hamstring and ankle injuries during spring training and didn't make his 2019 debut until May 24. He hit .308/.390/.553 with 23 extra-base hits in 43 games at Double-A upon returning, and he's now playing at Triple-A Salt Lake, despite being just four months removed from his 20th birthday. Depending on what the Angels do with Kole Calhoun's club option and how they decide to handle the service time question, he could break camp with a starting job next spring.

2. RHP Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers (AA)

A shoulder injury in June cost Mize roughly a month, but it hasn't stopped him from emerging as baseball's top pitching prospect. The 22-year-old posted a 0.88 ERA with just 11 hits and five walks allowed in 30.2 innings at High-A to open the year and then threw a no-hitter in his Double-A debut. With a fastball-splitter-slider repertoire that grades out as plus across the board, he could ascend to the top of the Detroit staff by next season.

1. SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (A+)

Franco signed for $3.8 million as part of the 2017 international crop and made his stateside debut last year when he hit .351/.418/.587 with 28 extra-base hits in 61 games to win Appalachian League MVP honors. After turning 18 in March, he made the jump to full-season ball to kick off 2019, and he's been up to the task with a .324/.395/.499 line between Single-A and High-A that includes 42 extra-base hits and more walks (50) than strikeouts (31) in 102 games. He's going to be a special player.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.