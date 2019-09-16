NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The first two weeks of the NFL season can be quite telling about a team's outlook for the rest of the season.

While a lot can change over the next 15 weeks, there's still a clearer picture now about which teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders—and which aren't—than there was two weeks ago. For example, the New England Patriots are one of the favorites after a dominant 2-0 start, while the Miami Dolphins are a near-impossible longshot after a difficult 0-2 start.

After the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets play Monday night, Week 2 of the NFL season will be complete. But before that matchup, here's a look at updated NFL power rankings along with each team's odds of winning Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

3. Los Angeles Rams (+1400)

4. Dallas Cowboys (+1000)

5. Green Bay Packers (+1200)

6. Baltimore Ravens (+2500)

7. New Orleans Saints (+900)

8. Seattle Seahawks (+2800)

9. Chicago Bears (+1200)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000)

11. Houston Texans (+4000)

12. Atlanta Falcons (+3000)

13. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

14. Cleveland Browns (+2200)

15. Detroit Lions (+10000)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800)

17. Tennessee Titans (+6000)

18. Buffalo Bills (+6500)

19. Indianapolis Colts (+6000)

20. San Francisco 49ers (+3000)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000)

22. Oakland Raiders (+10000)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+20000)

24. Carolina Panthers (+6000)

25. Arizona Cardinals (+40000)

26. New York Jets (+15000)

27. Denver Broncos (+10000)

28. Cincinnati Bengals (+30000)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000)

30. New York Giants (+20000)

31. Washington Redskins (+20000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+1000000)

Odds obtained via Caesars

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England 2-0

Buffalo 2-0

N.Y. Jets 0-1

Miami 0-2

AFC North

Baltimore 2-0

Cleveland 0-1

Pittsburgh 0-2

Cincinnati 0-2

AFC South

Indianapolis 1-1

Houston 1-1

Tennessee 1-1

Jacksonville 0-2

AFC West

Kansas City 2-0

Oakland 1-1

L.A. Chargers 1-1

Denver 0-2

NFC East

Dallas 2-0

Philadelphia 1-1

Washington 0-2

N.Y. Giants 0-2

NFC North

Green Bay 2-0

Detroit 1-0-1

Minnesota 1-1

Chicago 1-1

NFC South

Tampa Bay 1-1

Atlanta 1-1

New Orleans 1-1

Carolina 0-2

NFC West

L.A. Rams 2-0

San Francisco 2-0

Seattle 2-0

Arizona 0-1-1

Super Bowl Favorites

Many of the favorites to win the Super Bowl are the same teams that were contenders last year, and that's not a surprise.

The Patriots are likely the heavy favorite to repeat as champions after their dominant 2-0 start. They've allowed only three total points between their wins over the Steelers and Dolphins, while they've added wide receiver Antonio Brown to their already stacked offense.

The Chiefs have also looked strong to start the season as reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has them off to a 2-0 start. Kansas City has scored 68 points over the first two weeks, and its offense is so deep that it may not miss wide receiver Tyreek Hill while he's out with a clavicle injury.

The Rams and Saints are the favorites again in the NFC, although New Orleans could be without quarterback Drew Brees for an unknown amount of time. Brees suffered a right hand injury in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Super Bowl Sleepers

While the Browns were a popular pick to win the AFC North after their strong offseason, don't overlook the Ravens.

Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has had an incredible start to lead Baltimore to back-to-back wins to open the season. And although the Ravens' victories were over weaker teams in the Dolphins and Cardinals, there's reason to believe their success will continue into AFC North play.

In the NFC, the Seahawks are a potential sleeper team that could build off their strong start to the year and knock off some other top contenders along the way.

Seattle has veteran leadership on offense from Russell Wilson, who threw three touchdown passes in its victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. That could be key as it looks to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing in Super Bowl XLIX.