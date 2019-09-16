NFL Week 3 Predictions: Initial Vegas Odds, Lines, Spreads and Projections

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It could be hard for some to label a Week 3 game as a playoff preview, but that is what we could get from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

The leaders of the AFC North and AFC West look like the class of their respective divisions and two of the top contenders to the New England Patriots.

Sunday's meeting at Arrowhead Stadium also provides us with a matchup of two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens and Chiefs are the only two-win squads to oppose each other, so we could have as many as eight 3-0 sides.

NFL Week 3 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Vegas Insider; projections against the spread in bold



Thursday, September 19

Tennessee (-2) at Jacksonville (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 22

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at New England (-18) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Green Bay (-8) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Philadelphia (-7.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Miami at Dallas (-21) (1 p.m., Fox)

Oakland at Minnesota (-7.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina (-3) at Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-6.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Houston at Los Angeles Chargers (-3) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh (-1) at San Francisco (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle (Pick) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Cleveland (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 23

Chicago (-4.5) at Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Projections

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5)

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The second on-field encounter between Jackson and Mahomes has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

Jackson totaled 596 passing yards against the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, and he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in Week 2.

But neither of those teams are expected to be in the same breath as Kansas City when the season reaches its conclusion.

Kansas City's defense limited the Oakland Raiders to 10 points in Week 2 after giving up 26 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in its opener.

In December, the Chiefs held Jackson to 214 total yards, while Mahomes lit up Baltimore's secondary for 377 yards.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville has improved his passing qualities since then, but he has not had the chance to show them off against a potential playoff team.

Additionally, Jackson is going up against a team that went 7-1 on home soil in the regular season in 2018, with its only defeat coming by a point.

Kansas City had an average margin of victory of 16.6 in those seven wins, with the triumph over Baltimore the only one fewer than a touchdown.

In two games, Mahomes has 821 passing yards and seven touchdowns. In Week 2, he spread the ball out to seven receivers, with Demarcus Robinson and Travis Kelce both hitting triple digits.

Baltimore's defense only let up 17 points to Arizona, but it still allowed 349 passing yards to Kyler Murray.

If the Ravens are unable to contain Kansas City's passing threat, the Chiefs could head into the final week of September at 3-0.

Miami at Dallas (-21)

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are in possession of the first 20-point line of the 2019 campaign for its home clash with Miami.

The Cowboys and Dolphins appear to be headed in different directions, with Dak Prescott and Co. rolling and Miami failing to inspire confidence.

Despite limiting New England to 13 first-half points, Miami fell apart in the final two periods and lost by 43.

The Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 by the Ravens and Patriots, which leads us to believe a similar futile showing is in store for their first road trip.

Dallas holds a 2-0 NFC East record by way of double-digit wins over the New York Giants and Washington.

Those results show us the Cowboys are capable of covering a 21-point spread versus a weaker opponent.

Miami gave up 1,024 total yards in its two losses, a number that should grow by the hundreds once the Cowboys offense is done with it.

Prescott racked up 338 total yards versus Washington, while Ezekiel Elliott picked up his first 100-yard game of the campaign.

At home in Week 1, Dallas totaled 494 yards, 405 of which came from Prescott in the pocket.

The confidence we had in New England covering an 18-point spread against Miami should be parlayed to Dallas given how well Jason Garrett's team has played.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

