SoFi Stadium Announced as Venue for Los Angeles Rams, Chargers

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

Say hello to your new Los Angeles home, Chargers and Rams.

According to Michael Baca of NFL.com, SoFi Stadium will be the name of the stadium that houses the two NFL teams at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The LA Stadium and Entertainment District in the area partnered with the digital personal finance company on a 20-year agreement.

It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.

SoFi provided an early look at what the stadium will look like, while both the Rams and Chargers shared the announcement:

"It would be impossible to build a stadium and entertainment district of this magnitude without incredible and innovative partners who share our ambitions for Los Angeles, our fans worldwide and the National Football League," Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said. "Since breaking ground at Hollywood Park, more than 12,000 people have worked side-by-side on this project, and we are proud to now have SoFi join us on this journey as we prepare to open in the summer of 2020."

SoFi Stadium will be busy in its early years.

Baca noted it will play host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2023 and the 2028 Olympics' Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

If the Rams and Chargers continue on their current trajectories, they could win a championship in the coming seasons. The Rams reached the most recent Super Bowl and feature notable playmakers such as Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, while the Chargers went 12-4 last season and defeated the Indianapolis Colts to kick off the 2019 campaign.

The Chargers have played at Dignity Health Sports Park since 2017, while the Rams have played at the LA Memorial Coliseum since 2016.