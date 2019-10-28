Report: Cardinals Trade for Dolphins' Kenyan Drake with David Johnson Injured

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The fire sale continues.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly dealt yet another starter Monday, trading running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2020 draft selection, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins received a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick.

The move gives the Cardinals much-needed depth in the backfield as David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) each deal with injuries.

The Dolphins aren't being subtle about tanking this year. The team traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in August and allowed second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade before dealing him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in September.

With plenty of turnover on the roster and key players being shopped, the Dolphins are clearly in a full-scale rebuild.

That made players like Drake valuable trade chips as the Dolphins go into asset-collection mode before Tuesday's trade deadline. When he didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh for the team's Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, it became pretty clear he was going to be dealt.

The 25-year-old has been solid if unspectacular for the Dolphins in his four-year career, generally in a backfield platoon. Last season he rushed for 535 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, though he was outplayed by veteran Frank Gore.

The 2016 third-round pick out of Alabama came into the 2019 season as the presumed starter, though he once again found himself in a timeshare on Miami's impotent offense, this time alongside Kalen Ballage and Mark Walton.

For the Cardinals, Drake is a solid option at running back and will improve the team's depth, though he's unlikely to seriously bolster the run game. He's yet to prove he can lead a backfield, though leaving Miami should give him a better chance to showcase his ability, especially if Johnson or Edmonds misses more time.