Report: Cardinals Trade for Dolphins' Kenyan Drake with David Johnson Injured

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The fire sale continues.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly dealt yet another starter Monday, trading running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2020 draft selection, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins received a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick.

The move gives the Cardinals much-needed depth in the backfield as David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) each deal with injuries.

The Dolphins aren't being subtle about tanking this year. The team traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in August and allowed second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade before dealing him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in September.

With plenty of turnover on the roster and key players being shopped, the Dolphins are clearly in a full-scale rebuild.

That made players like Drake valuable trade chips as the Dolphins go into asset-collection mode before Tuesday's trade deadline. When he didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh for the team's Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, it became pretty clear he was going to be dealt.

The 25-year-old has been solid if unspectacular for the Dolphins in his four-year career, generally in a backfield platoon. Last season he rushed for 535 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, though he was outplayed by veteran Frank Gore.

The 2016 third-round pick out of Alabama came into the 2019 season as the presumed starter, though he once again found himself in a timeshare on Miami's impotent offense, this time alongside Kalen Ballage and Mark Walton.

For the Cardinals, Drake is a solid option at running back and will improve the team's depth, though he's unlikely to seriously bolster the run game. He's yet to prove he can lead a backfield, though leaving Miami should give him a better chance to showcase his ability, especially if Johnson or Edmonds misses more time.

Related

    Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Drake Will Always Have the Miami Miracle

    Kenyan Drake is off to the Cardinals, but never forget his moment in Miami 🎥

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Drake Will Always Have the Miami Miracle

    brgridiron
    via Twitter

    Drake in Line for Big TNF Load

    Cardinals' new RB (owned in 57% of Yahoo leagues) could be in line for 'significant' work vs. 49ers (Schefter)

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Drake in Line for Big TNF Load

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 8 Report Card 📝

    Grading the week's biggest performances and storylines

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 8 Report Card 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report