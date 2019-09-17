1 Player Each MLB Team Should Already Be Targeting for 2019-20 Offseason Trades

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Blake Treinen

A recent cold stretch effectively ended the Diamondbacks' playoff push. Up next is an offseason in which they'll have to choose between trading their post-2020 free agents and loading up for another run.

It's not out of the question that the D-backs will prefer Door No. 2, but leaning all the way in to contention wouldn't be a good idea. A better one would be to collect additional 2020 rentals so they have the option of a summer fire sale if next season goes awry.

Ken Giles, Blake Treinen and White Sox closer Alex Colome will be potential options for a bullpen that needs depth underneath Archie Bradley. Of the three, Treinen should have the best low-risk, high-reward balance.

Colorado Rockies: OF Myles Straw

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic posited, the Rockies' 2019 season has been so bad that they can't not field offers for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason.

The alternative would be to write off 2019 as a fluke and surround Arenado, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon, German Marquez and Jon Gray with proper depth. In light of the minus-1.8 WAR they've gotten out of the position this season, a new center fielder would be a good place to start.

A speedster who could cover Coors Fields' huge dimensions would be ideal. Myles Straw matches that description, and he seems to be expendable by way of the Astros' loaded outfield depth chart.

Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP Felipe Vazquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten through the regular season just fine, but it may not be long before a bullpen that's posted just 0.6 WAR is exposed.

That would only embolden whatever resolve the Dodgers already have to seek impact relievers. The best they can do is a trade for Vazquez, who's been an All-Star two years in a row.

The Dodgers were interested in the hard-throwing southpaw ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. If they can get the Pirates to back off asking for Gavin Lux, Dustin May or Keibert Ruiz, something might actually come of that interest this offseason.

San Diego Padres: RHP Noah Syndergaard

Though the San Diego Padres are on track for their best season since 2015, any team that spends hundreds of millions of dollars on Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer obviously aspires for more.

Adding a No. 1 starter would certainly push the Padres closer to winning a World Series. Their best hope of doing so this offseason lies in a farm system that is loaded with more talent than any other.

That is to say that everyone should expect to hear more rumors (see here and here) linking the Padres to Noah Syndergaard. And this time, they might actually end up with him.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Chance Adams

Save for the stuff about in-house drama, much of what we wrote about the Pirates also applies to the Giants.

Though they've had a better season than the Buccos, it will still be their third straight losing campaign. Factor in the retirement of future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy and the likely departures of Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith via free agency, and all the ingredients for a rebuild are there.

Also like the Pirates, however, the Giants could offer safe harbor to fly-ball pitchers who might be rejuvenated by Oracle Park. That is to say they also might as well take a look at Chance Adams.

