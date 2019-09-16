Chelsea vs. Valencia: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Frank Lampard begins his first UEFA Champions League campaign as Chelsea manager when the Blues host Valencia at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It's been a trying start to life in the dugout for Chelsea's record goalscorer, but Lampard has the Blues playing an exciting, attractive brand of football. The style is underpinned by in-form young talents, including striker Tammy Abraham and attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

Both players scored during Saturday's 5-2 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. Abraham bagged a hat-trick to take his tally to seven goals in three matches.

Lampard appears to have steadied the ship, but Los Che will arrive in west London in disarray. The club dismissed Marcelino as manager on Wednesday and replaced him with Albert Celades, who started with a 5-2 defeat away to Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.

Date: Tuesday, September 17

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3. TUDNxtra.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live.

Odds

Chelsea: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Valencia: +325

Draw: +270

Odds, per Caesars.

Abraham is the player a suspect Valencia defence will fear after the way the 21-year-old has been ruthlessly converting chances in England's top flight.

Aggressive in the air, able to stretch defences with pace and quick to react in the box, Abraham is becoming the true No. 9 Chelsea have lacked for too long.

Yet as good as Abraham has been, Lampard also has the option of turning to Olivier Giroud to lead the line in Europe. It would make some sense considering the Frenchman's 11 goals propelled the Blues to winning last season's UEFA Europa League.

Whoever starts up front will be expected to combine with Mount. The 20-year-old has posed a considerable threat thanks to quick feet and a willingness to take shots on.

Resisting Chelsea's attacking menace may be too much to ask of a vulnerable Valencia back four. Instead, Celades will need strikers Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno to test a Chelsea defence possibly set to miss the services of Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international returned from injury to face Wolves, but Lampard offered a worrying update about his fitness after the game:

If Valencia playmaker Dani Parejo gets time and space on the ball, his vision and the movement of Gameiro could leave the Blues exposed.