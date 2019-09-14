The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 158

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 158 came to the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, and the lightweight main event they were promised delivered.

Contenders Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje was known to be a striker's affair with heavy leather being thrown. One man was almost certain to meet an early demise. It turned out that man was Cerrone as Gaethje dropped and finished him within the first five minutes.

What is the fallout from that main event?

Light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov picked up wins on the main card, but who actually took a step forward in the division?

We are about to take a look at those questions and provide the context that will give us the proper answers. Because just because someone did or did not get their hand raised does not mean they are necessarily a winner or loser. The context determines if they are a real winner or loser.

So, let's dig into the meat of UFC Fight Night 158 and find out who the winners and losers were exiting Vancouver.