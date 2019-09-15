FIBA World Cup 2019 Trophy: Spain Celebration Highlights, Reaction

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

Spain clinched its second FIBA Basketball World Cup title on Sunday, defeating Argentina 95-75 in the 2019 final at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing.

Point guard Ricky Rubio led the squad with 20 points, one of six players on Spain to reach double figures in a well-rounded scoring effort.

The Spanish team's official account tweeted out the news of the big win:

SLAM and the official FIBA World Cup Twitter account showed players reacting to the victory:

Spain was ranked No. 2 in the world coming into the tournament, having last won the FIBA title in 2006. Players like Rubio and Marc Gasol (14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists) made good on their promise, going 8-0 in the tournament and navigating a tough elimination round that required the Spaniards to go to double overtime to pull out a 95-88 win over Australia in the semifinal.

Argentina proved to be a far less difficult challenge. Spain led for most of the game, slowly but surely pressing its advantage. The official FIBA World Cup account showed off the sublime connection between Rubio and Gasol:

Rubio was named World Cup MVP for his efforts. He was overcome with emotions as the game drew to a close, per Sportando:

Gasol made history on Sunday, winning a gold medal in the same summer he won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. He was also named to the all-tournament team alongside Rubio, Argentina's Luis Scola, France's Evan Fournier and Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic. The FIBA World Cup account showed the quintet receiving their awards:

Spain's victory was the result of a team effort. Sergio Llull (15 points) and Rudy Fernandez (11 points, 10 rebounds) also came up big in the final against Argentina. Spain now joins Yugoslavia, the Soviet Union, Brazil and the United States as the only countries to win multiple basketball world titles.

The Spaniards showed they have staying power after winning the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. They also pulled off the world title without the efforts of Pau Gasol, who missed the tournament with a foot injury.

For Argentina, it's a disappointing end to a strong tournament. Scola, Gabriel Deck and Nicolas Laprovittola all played well in the final, but it wasn't enough to overcome the talent and execution displayed by Spain.