Braves' Charlie Culberson Carted Off with Scary Injury After Being Hit in Face

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 14, 2019

Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals took a turn during the top of the seventh inning that caused all at Nationals Park to hold their breath.

Fox Sports South's Kelsey Wingert reported the scene when Braves utility man Charlie Culberson, in as a pinch hitter for pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, was struck in the face by Fernando Rodney's fastball:

Culberson's mouth remained covered by a towel as he was carted away from the field, although he did give a thumbs-up:

Culberson's injury Saturday was reminiscent of Giancarlo Stanton taking a pitch to the face at 88 miles per hour while still with the Miami Marlins in 2014. The 29-year-old now-New York Yankees slugger suffered facial fractures as well as dental damage and required stitches for facial lacerations.

On Thursday, Culberson was named as the Braves nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which MLB describes as meant to honor a player "who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others."

The 30-year-old's 2019 campaign has included 108 game appearances with a .259 batting average for five home runs and 20 RBI. Culberson has played left field, right field, first base, shortstop, third base and pitcher this season for the Braves—primarily left field (35 games, three starts).

