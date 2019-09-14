Vice President Mike Pence Says Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah Bit Him

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence says he had an interesting interaction with 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Pence told a group of Republicans in Baltimore for a policy retreat Friday that he was "bit so hard on the arm" by American Pharoah during a 2018 visit to Ashford Stud Farm that he nearly collapsed.

"In our line of work, you're going to get bit sometimes, but you keep fighting forward," Pence said.

The farm's manager, Dermot Ryan, was skeptical over the allegation.

"If he gave someone a nasty bite, I'd know it," Ryan said, per Lesley Clark of the Charlotte Observer.

Representative Andy Barr did lend some credibility to Pence's story. Spokeswoman for the Kentucky congressman Jodi Whittaker told Clark that Pence showed Barr a bruise on his arm after they departed on Air Force Two.