Vice President Mike Pence Says Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah Bit Him

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is tended to after a workout for the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland race track Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence says he had an interesting interaction with 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. 

Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Pence told a group of Republicans in Baltimore for a policy retreat Friday that he was "bit so hard on the arm" by American Pharoah during a 2018 visit to Ashford Stud Farm that he nearly collapsed.

"In our line of work, you're going to get bit sometimes, but you keep fighting forward," Pence said.

The farm's manager, Dermot Ryan, was skeptical over the allegation.

"If he gave someone a nasty bite, I'd know it," Ryan said, per Lesley Clark of the Charlotte Observer. 

Representative Andy Barr did lend some credibility to Pence's story. Spokeswoman for the Kentucky congressman Jodi Whittaker told Clark that Pence showed Barr a bruise on his arm after they departed on Air Force Two. 

Related

    Bob Baffert Denies Giving Justify Banned Substance Before 2018 Kentucky Derby

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Bob Baffert Denies Giving Justify Banned Substance Before 2018 Kentucky Derby

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Justify Failed a Drug Test Before Winning the Triple Crown

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Justify Failed a Drug Test Before Winning the Triple Crown

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Travers Results 2019: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Travers Results 2019: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Travers 2019 Date, Post Positions, Saratoga Betting Odds

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Travers 2019 Date, Post Positions, Saratoga Betting Odds

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report