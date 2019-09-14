5-Star SG Terrence Clarke Commits to Kentucky over Duke, UCLA, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Terrence Clarke, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 college basketball recruiting class, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday.

The 5-star prospect, who's also listed as the top-ranked shooting guard in next year's class in 247Sports' composite rankings, chose the Wildcats over a long list of interested schools that also included Duke, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Clarke possesses ideal swingman size at 6'7" and 185 pounds. His combination of length, athleticism and playmaking ability is everything he needs to become an elite player in the coming years.

"A potential No. 1 pick in the draft," 247Sports Jerry Meyer wrote in his Clarke evaluation.

The Brewster Academy (N.H.) standout grew up in Boston and said he wants to help raise the city's profile in terms of basketball development to help kids who follow in his footsteps.

"There's kids out here that play basketball [but are] never known because they never had the opportunity," Clarke told Deyscha Smith of Boston.com. "I want to do a lot for the community, [be] the guy the younger kids to look up to and say, 'I want to be like him, or better.'"

His commitment gives UK the top recruiting class for 2020, per 247Sports. He joins fellow 5-star shooting guard BJ Boston Jr. and 4-star forwards Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Clarke will look to join John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns as recent Kentucky players who went on to become the first overall pick in the NBA draft as early as 2021.